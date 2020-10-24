Harrison Burton steals the win at Texas Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Xfinity Series held their race at Texas Motor Speedway today and for the third time in his career, Harrison Burton brought home the trophy. Burton, in his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, made a last-lap pass to drive by Noah Gragson for the win.



“We had such a fast race car, I’ve never driven anything harder than that last corner in my life,” Burton said. “! don’t know how it stuck! I lost my voice screaming. Gosh, that was special.” He added, ” I’ve never spun out and came back to win so that was kinda cool.”



A disappointed Gragson, in his No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, would come home in second place.



“I thought we had a fast car there, just a little tight all day,” he said. “I am just frustrated with myself, I don’t know. I was pretty tight there at the end and seen Alfredo holding Harrison off and thought we were getting away. Then I saw the 20 pass the 21 and ran me down in like, two laps. I knew he was coming, I just didn’t expect him to get there.”



Finishing third in his No.21 RCR Chevrolet was Anthony Alfredo.



Austin Cindric and Brandon Brown would round out the top five. Michael Annett, Justin Haley, Ryan Vargas, Josh Williams, and Tommy Joe Martins finished sixth through 10th, respectively.



Stage 1 had only one minor caution and Brandon Jones won the first stage.



Stage 2 went flag to flag without any cautions and H. Burton won that stage.



Stage 3 saw several cautions fly with the majority having only one car involved. The last caution of the race saw four top cars involved including Justin Allgaier, Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain, and Brandon Jones. That set up for a crazy finish as Harrison flew by Gragson coming out of turn four to take the checkered flag.



The Playoff picture shows Briscoe in with his win, then Cindric at +14 points, Allgaier +8 points, and Haley with +4 points.

Below the cut line are B. Jones -4, Ross Chastain -15, Gragson -24, and Sieg with -43.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ next race is Saturday, Oct. 31 at Martinsville Speedway.

