Cup Series playoff race at Texas postponed to Monday due to wet weather

By Staff Report / NASCAR.com

NASCAR officials postponed Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark 500 Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 race at Texas Motor Speedway after wet weather halted the race 52 laps into the 334-lap event.

The race will resume at 10 a.m. ET on Monday on NBCSN.

Clint Bowyer, in search of his first 2020 win and set to retire to the FOX Sports broadcast booth following the conclusion of the season, led the field at the time of the red flag. The race is almost exactly halfway through the 105-lap Stage 1.

Bowyer’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick has won the last three fall playoff races at Texas and appeared set to cruise to the Championship 4 based on his points lead, but a Stage 1 brush with the wall while leading has him slotted in 36th place and one lap down with the race on hold.

Denny Hamlin slipped up the track on a Lap 28 restart and fell back to 28th in the running order, but the driver of the No. 11 Toyota avoided contact with the wall and worked his way back to 15th at the time of the delay.

There have been four lead changes, with Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., Brennan Poole and Bowyer all spending at least a lap out front. The yellow flag for rain was the third caution of the afternoon after spins for Chris Buescher and JJ Yeley.

Contributing: NASCAR Wire Service