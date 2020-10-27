AJ Allmendinger and Nutrien Ag Solutions Team up for Martinsville Speedway

Allmendinger to Pilot the No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Digital Hub Chevrolet

(LEXINGTON, N.C.) October 26, 2020 – AJ Allmendinger and Nutrien Ag Solutions will team up at Martinsville Speedway for the penultimate race of the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season.

The Nutrien Ag Solutions Digital Hub, an innovative platform that provides access to field-level insights, local weather stories, invoices and payments, and the latest product information, will don the No. 16 Chevrolet for the Draft Top 250 on Halloween day. On track, he will join teammate Ross Chastain, who will be piloting the No. 10 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet.

The primary role of the Digital Hub is to create a center of collaboration between Nutrien Ag Solutions employees and their customers, allowing them to provide support whenever and wherever it’s needed. The Digital Hub also provides a centralized location for customers to access the agronomic and product information they need to run a successful farming operation year-after-year.

“We’re thrilled to have two cars featuring Nutrien Ag Solutions on the track this weekend and are very grateful to our partners at Kaulig Racing,” said Brent Smith, Vice President of Marketing, Sustainability and Proprietary Products. “The Nutrien Ag Solutions Digital Hub is an integral part of our innovation story in becoming the ag retailer of the future. It’s one of the many ways growers can work with their crop consultants in leading the field and leveraging the best agronomic information available to impact their acres. We know AJ is going to look great in Nutrien Ag Solutions green at Martinsville.”

A race not originally on his 2020 schedule with Kaulig Racing, Allmendinger will pilot the No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Digital Hub in his final race of the 2020 NXS season at Martinsville Speedway.

“I’m excited for this partnership with Nutrien Ag Solutions, and I’m honored to be able to showcase their Digital Hub!” Said Allmendinger. “I was not originally scheduled to race at Martinsville this year, but we were able to get one more on my schedule with Nutrien Ag Solutions before the 2020 season ends. I’m looking forward to driving this beautiful, bright green No. 16 car at one of my favorite tracks!”

The Draft Top 250 at Martinsville Speedway will take place on Saturday, October 31 at 3:30pm ET on NBC.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™

Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.