AmericanMuscle Launches $5000 Holiday Giveaway

Winners Announced Weekly | Enter Daily Until 11/19/2020

PAOLI, Pa. (October 26, 2020) – Aftermarket parts retailer AmericanMuscle (AM) announces its 5K holiday giveaway. Muscle car enthusiasts will have 5 chances to win a $1000 in-store credit with winners announced every Monday beginning October 26th. Entries are accepted daily until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 19, 2020. Entries are limited to one (1) per person, per day during the promotional period.

Founded in 2003, AM has established itself in the online aftermarket space serving the needs of Mustang, Challenger, and Charger owners from its 115,000+ sq. ft. warehouse located 45 minutes outside Philadelphia, PA. Popular categories include wheels and tires, tuners, lights, suspension mods and more.

AM’s newest giveaway is open to legal residents of the United States, District of Columbia, and Canada who are age 18 or older at the time of entry, excluding residents of Florida, New York, Rhode Island, and Quebec. Official sweepstakes rules are available on each entry page. Winners of the $1000 in-store credit will be announced on October 26, 2020, November 2, 2020, November 11, 2020, November 16, 2020, and November 23, 2020. Mustang, Challenger, and Charger owners are encouraged to enter daily via their respective entry pages below.

