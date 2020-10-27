Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500 postponed until Wednesday due to continued weather

FORT WORTH, Texas (OCT. 27, 2020) – An unfortunate combination of continued mist and low temperatures hampering drying efforts forced the rescheduling of the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway to Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. CT / 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Gate 4 will open for spectators at 1:30 p.m. All tickets for today’s race will be honored on Wednesday. Access to parking will be by Petty Place on the west side of the facility. A total of 52 of the scheduled 334 laps were completed Oct. 25 before competition was halted.

MORE INFO:Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.