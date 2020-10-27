Current IMSA Championship Leaders Prepared for Final Sprint Race of the 2020 Season

Monterey, Calif. (October 27, 2020) – The No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R team will compete at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca this weekend for the penultimate round of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTeach SportsCar Championship calendar, the final sprint race of the season. Full-time co-pilots Renger van der Zande and Ryan Briscoe will once again be behind the wheel as the team takes on the challenge of tackling the iconic 2.238-mile, 11-turn permanent road course.

Earlier this month, the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R team extended their championship lead to the top of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Championship standings after a breathtaking victory at the 23rd Running of the Motul Petit Le Mans. As it has been all season, the championship fight continues to remain a closely fought contest with only 10 points covering the top three contenders.

The team enjoys an impressive history at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, including one victory, six podium finishes, four pole positions, and 269 laps lead. Both van der Zande and Briscoe will be looking to add to the team’s impressive statistics at the California based venue, as the championship chase intensifies in what has been a thrilling season of competition.

“I’m excited that we have extended our championship lead going into this weekend,” commented team owner Wayne Taylor. “The race is going to be between us and Penske. We had a fairly good race at Laguna Seca last year, it’s not our best track, the Mazdas and Hondas are suited well there. However, our team always makes miracles out of nothing as we saw at Petit Le Mans. I have ultimate faith in the whole team and that Ryan and Renger will do their job as well as they did at Petit Le Mans and Daytona. And Konica Minolta, Cadillac, AMETEK, and CIT continue to be fully supportive as usual.”

Practice for the Monterey Sports Car Championship will take place on Saturday, October 31st, with qualifying and the race both scheduled for Sunday, November 1st. The green flag for Round 8 of the Championship will fly at 4:05 pm ET, with LIVE race coverage TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

RENGER VAN DER ZANDE, No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R

“We are going into the last two races with a big points lead, which we want to keep. Laguna Seca and Sebring have always been big races for Wayne Taylor Racing, so hopefully they will be again this year. I believe we have a good shot at doing well at both tracks. All that matters is scoring podiums or wins. I will give it my 110% for winning those races and winning the championship.”

RYAN BRISCOE, No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R

“Next up is Laguna Seca and we’ll be giving everything we’ve got to continue our championship run! I love Laguna Seca and look forward to heading there for the first time in our DPi Cadillac. The team has done a phenomenal job putting us in contention to compete for wins over and over again this year, and we’ll be shooting for nothing less than the top step this weekend!”

2020 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – DPi

Renger van der Zande/ Ryan Briscoe Helio Castroneves/ Ricky Taylor Pipo Derani Sebastien Bourdais Harry Tincknell/ Jonathan Bomarito

Team Standings

No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R No. 7 ACURA TEAM PENSKE No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing No. 55 Mazda Motorsports

Manufacturer Standings

Cadillac Acura Mazda

