GMS Racing Gander Trucks Martinsville Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Truck Month Chevrolet Silverado

Martinsville Speedway Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 3, Best start: 4

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 21, Wins: 4, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 8, Top 10s: 11, Stage Wins: 10, Laps led: 495

Notes:

– GMS racing announced last week that Sheldon Creed would return to Gander Trucks competition full-time with the team in 2021.

– Creed and the No. 2 team will compete with chassis No. 310 this weekend in Martinsville. This is the same chassis Creed competed with at Bristol in September. Creed has two top-10 finishes with this chassis in 2019.

– Creed is currently first in the playoff standings and is locked into the Championship 4 at Phoenix by virtue of his win last week at Texas Motor Speedway.

– Creed has a series high 10 stage wins in 2020.

– The GMS fleet will carry special pink ribbons throughout the month of October to promote breast cancer awareness and honor individuals close to GMS team members who have been affected by the disease.

Quote:

“Heading into Martinsville already locked in to Phoenix is a huge weight lifted. We need to be smart this week and not make any enemies that could come back to bite us in Phoenix, but I’m not going to let myself get moved around. We need to have a solid day and do whatever we can to put us in the best starting position possible for next week, but my goal is to go out and compete for a win.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 La Paz Margarita Mix / Michael Roberts Construction Chevrolet Silverado

Martinsville Speedway Gander Trucks Stats

– No prior Gander Trucks starts at Martinsville Speedway.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 21, Wins: 2, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 5, Top 10s: 11, Laps led: 308, Stage wins: 5

Notes:

– Zane Smith is set to make his first career start at Martinsville Speedway.

– Smith and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 325 this weekend in Martinsville. Smith has four top-10 finishes and 137 laps led in six starts with this chassis in 2020.

– Smith is fourth in playoff standings entering the Martinsville weekend, 12 points above the cut line for the Championship 4.

Quote:

“I feel like I’m at a bit of a disadvantage seeing Martinsville for the first time this weekend with no practice, but a lot of these tracks this year I’ve been seeing for the first time. I’ve been relying on my teammates and simulator time to prepare for my first start. We’re going to go into this week and run our race and hope we advance to the final four at Phoenix.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 23 Destiny Homes Chevrolet Silverado

Martinsville Speedway Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 5, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 4, Laps led: 80

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 21, Wins: 1, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 10, Top 10s: 15, Laps led: 391, Stage Wins: 6

Notes:

– Brett Moffitt’s Destiny Homes Silverado will carry a special throwback scheme to Harry Gant’s “Mr. September” 1991 scheme this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

– Moffitt and the No. 23 team will compete with chassis No. 313 this weekend in Martinsville. Moffitt has two top-five finishes in two starts with this chassis this season. Moffitt competed with this chassis in both Martinsville events in 2019 and earned three top-10 finishes in four starts in chassis No. 313.

– Moffitt is currently second in the playoff standings entering Martinsville and is locked into the Championship 4 by virtue of his win at Kansas Speedway.

Quote:

“Martinsville is a tough track because the racing is so physical and aggressive, but it’s a track I enjoy. We had some speed here last year and I expect that to carry over this weekend. Obviously, a win is always the goal, but we need a nice strong run to get some stage points to build momentum and set us up for a good start at Phoenix.”

Sam Mayer, No. 24 All Weather Armour Chevrolet Silverado

Martinsville Speedway Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 1, Laps led: 33

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 4, Wins: 1, Best start: 15, Best finish: 1,, Top 5s: 2, Laps led: 54

Notes:

– Sam Mayer returns to the No. 24 team for his first race since his win at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mayer has one prior Gander Truck start at Martinsville in 2019 where he led 33 laps and scored his first career stage win.

– Mayer and the No. 24 team will compete with chassis No. 308 this week in Martinsville. Mayer has two starts with this chassis in 2020 at Dover and Richmond.

Quote:

“Going back to a track we were fast at last year, and a track that I enjoy is exciting. I know we have good notes on the track and the guys prepare a fast truck every week. I know we have what it takes to compete.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Martinsville Speedway Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 3, Best start: 5

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 21, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 9, Laps led: 54, Stage wins: 1

Notes:

– GMS announced last week that Tyler Ankrum would return to run Gander Trucks full-time for the team in 2021.

– Ankrum and the No. 26 team will utilize chassis No. 305 at Martinsville. Ankrum led 53 laps and finished 7th with this chassis at Bristol in September. This chassis also had two top-five finishes in three starts for GMS in 2019.

– Ankrum is currently eighth in the playoff standings, 79 points back from the cutoff line for the Championship 4 heading into the last race of the Round of 8.

Quote:

“Our goal is simple this week and that’s go out and win to keep our championship hopes alive. I’ve spent a lot of time in the Chevy simulator preparing for this race, and I have faith in my guys to bring a truck capable of winning. I just need to keep my head in the game and avoid any trouble.”

