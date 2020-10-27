Jimco Racing Dominates Best in the Desert’s Bluewater Desert Challenge

Jimco Racing dominated Best in the Desert’s Bluewater Desert Challenge this past weekend, winning overall Trick Truck and Class 1 classes.

41 Justin Lofton piloted his JIMCO Racing Maximus Trophy Truck to a masterful overall win during the two days of racing. The 3-time Mint 400 Champion took home $25,000.00 for the overall win from Maxxis Tires. Lofton who had not had a significant win since his 2019 Mint 400 had this to say about the victory:

“This one feels very good – a great way to end the year of racing in the United States. I had a really good qualifying run that set us up for clean air. We were able to create a huge lead going into Sunday, which was smooth sailing after that.” Lofton’s next race will be The Baja 1000 as one of three racers piloting the new Fuentes Jimco Racing Hammerhead.

“This was our first race with the new Jimco Hammerhead chassis and man does this car work. We know once we got to the faster sections and the big holes we would have an advantage. My family has been racing Jimco’s for nearly twenty six and they just keep getting better. We are looking forward to more seat time in this amazing vehicle. I can’t wait to take it to Baja!” stated Wilson.

The Bluewater Desert Challenge concludes the season of racing in the 2020 Best in the Desert series. Jimco Racing head south of the border November 17th – 22nd for the 53rd annual SCORE Baja 1000 where they will be fielding multiple vehicles in contention for the overall win.

About Jimco Racing

Jimco Racing Inc. is the worldwide leader in off-road race car manufacturing and race preparation. Specialized in off road race car product development, racer safety gear sales, and arrive and drive programs. The Jimco Racing tradition is one of integrity, quality, and a winning attitude. Since the company was founded in 1975 Jimco Racing has racked up over 650+ victories and 100+ championships worldwide and has been awarded the SCORE Chassis builder of the year award an unprecedented 23 times. To learn more, please visit ​www.jimcoracing.com​.