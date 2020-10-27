John Hunter Nemechek Thanks a Trucker with Death Wish Coffee

Front Row Motorsports Announces Winner of Campaign Recognizing Frontline Workers

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 27, 2020) – During the summer months, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) teamed up with partner Death Wish Coffee for a new cause marketing campaign aimed at showing appreciation for truck drivers on the front lines who are working hard to deliver goods during the COVID-19 pandemic. The winning truck driver’s name will be featured on John Hunter Nemechek’s No. 38 Ford Mustang this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

After receiving over 3,000 entries as part of the “Thank A Trucker” contest, FRM and Death Wish Coffee chose Jason Griffith as the winner. Based in Las Vegas, Nev., Griffith is on the road full-time, spending just a few days each month at home with his wife and twin six-year-old girls.

“It was a lot of fun to be involved in this campaign,” said Nemechek. “We received a lot of entries and our team really loved Jason’s story. We want to extend our sincere gratitude to Jason and all other truck drivers across the country who are working hard and making difficult sacrifices – not just for their families, but for us as a nation as we grapple with the pandemic.”

“We could not be more thrilled with our winner and this contest,” said Mike Brown, CEO of Death Wish Coffee. “Jason is a model driver and we are proud to honor him on the No. 38 Death Wish Coffee car. We are also excited to give a nod to 100 other drivers who entered the contest whom will be receiving a pound of Death Wish Coffee and a $100 visa gift card from us as a thank you for being on the front lines during this pandemic. We are very grateful to all of our truckers and haulers for keeping the country moving during this time!”

The No. 38 Death Wish Coffee “Thank A Trucker” Ford Mustang will make its debut at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, November 1 for the “Xfinity 500.” The race will be broadcast on NBC and MRN at 2 p.m. ET.

About Death Wish Coffee Company

In 2012, Death Wish Coffee Co. was started in a small coffee shop in Saratoga Springs, NY. Founder Mike Brown saw a need for coffee that was both strong and delicious to serve his groggy, morning customers. After creating the perfect blend of beans and combining it with his unique roasting technique, the World’s Strongest Coffee was born. Today, millions of people trust Death Wish Coffee to wake them up and keep them going every day. For more information, visit DeathWishCoffee.com/JHN and follow Death Wish Coffee Co. on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.