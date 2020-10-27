Jordan Anderson’s ‘Race to Freedom II’ Chevrolet Locked and Loaded for Martinsville Speedway

Statesville, N.C. (October 22, 2020) – The “Race to Freedom” truck is back. Jordan Anderson Racing and A.E. Engine are thrilled to reveal the No. 3 “Race to Freedom II” Chevrolet Silverado that Anderson will drive in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series’ NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 on Friday, Oct. 30, at Martinsville Speedway.

Anderson, one of NASCAR’s most dynamic personalities and a rising star in the sport, will have U.S. LawShield, the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s #GUNVOTE voter registration project and GAT Marketing adorning Anderson’s vibrant black, white and red Chevrolet Silverado.

“Martinsville is a place where anyone can win if they make the right moves,” Anderson said. “You’ve got to be good at defending your position on the track. U.S. LawShield specializes in defending the rights of responsible gun owners across the country, so it’s a perfect fit to bring the ‘Gun Truck’ back this weekend. With the race being so close to election time, it’s going to be cool to drive a truck with #GUNVOTE on the hood. We are proud to partner with hard-working companies like GAT Marketing. Like me, they are in the fight to support our rights and protect our freedoms. They like to work hard and win big.”

With more than 80,000 fans across his engaging social media platforms, Anderson provides a fascinating level of access and delivers his sponsors millions of impressions every month from compelling social media content.

The “Race to Freedom II” truck allows all three partners to leverage their social media to expand the program’s online footprint. Each sponsor will be included in a comprehensive A.E. Engine content activation program including print, digital, YouTube and social media.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation’s #GUNVOTE project will adorn the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado’s hood, while the U.S. LawShield logo will appear on the truck’s rear quarter panels. GAT Marketing can be found on the truck’s tailgate.

Live coverage of the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 will be on Fox Sports 1(FS1), and on the radio at Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM Channel 90 at 8 p.m. ET.

SPONSOR QUOTES

U.S. LawShield

“U.S. LawShield® is very pleased to continue our partnership with Jordan Anderson Racing as part of a sponsorship package and support for the NASCAR Truck Series. We have great respect for what Jordan Anderson Racing has accomplished building a team from the ground up, pursuing excellence, never giving up, and of course, driving the ‘Race to Freedom Truck’. We look forward to celebrating his success on the track.”

Larry Keane, Senior V.P. and General Counsel, National Shooting Sports Foundation:

“With the 2020 election right around the corner, the resources provided by GUNVOTE and promoted on Jordan’s #3 hood during the Martinsville race are more important than ever. Anyone who supports our constitutional freedoms should follow Jordan’s lead and visit GUNVOTE.org, then cast an informed GUNVOTE on or before Election Day.

“GUNVOTE is a comprehensive voter registration program that we are excited to have prominently featured on Jordan Anderson’s #3 hood at the Martinsville Raceway. Anderson is a longtime advocate for our right to keep and bear arms, and the GUNVOTE logo on his hood sends a strong message to NASCAR fans to make sure they are informed voters who are ready to GUNVOTE on or before Election Day.”

Charles Anderson, CEO and Founder, GAT Marketing:

“We are excited for the opportunity to co-sponsor Jordan and the 2nd amendment truck alongside industry icons like US LawShield and the NSSF. At GAT Marketing, we have seen firsthand how our conservative pro-gun message will be affected in the future if we don’t take action now. We need to bring greater awareness to the significance of each and every vote within this election cycle. #gunvote

I’ve been a longtime fan of NASCAR and have learned to appreciate the hard work that goes into their daily grind. Like Jordan, I too have a team that backs me and supports our shared goals for success. Part of our strength stems from our belief in this country and the American dream. It’s an honor to be a part of this Freedom truck and to work with organizations that support our rights. We are proud to be part of this effort to raise awareness and encourage everyone to VOTE on Election Day. #gunvote.”

ABOUT U.S. LAWSHIELD

U.S. LawShield traces its roots back to 2009 when a group of Houston, Texas-based attorneys saw first-hand the injustice against law-abiding gun owners who were forced to legally defend themselves. They observed that these gun owners, who acted lawfully in self-defense, were at a significant disadvantage within the justice system. They watched these people face unwarranted hardships, loss of freedom and financial ruin in trying to defend themselves in what they felt was a rigged justice system. These passionate attorneys created what is known today as U.S. LawShield and its Legal Defense for Self-Defense Program now supports a community of members totaling over 500,000 strong across the United States. The company focuses on educating members in self-defense law; empowering them to handle critical life-threatening situations with confidence; and protecting them from potential injustices in the legal system after lawful acts of self-defense. www.uslawshield.com

ABOUT #GUNVOTE

GUNVOTE is the voter registration project sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the firearm industry trade association.

ABOUT GAT MARKETING

GAT Marketing is a cutting edge, full service, digital focused marketing agency zeroed in on the firearms industry, manufactures, retailers and trainers. Their team chases down the highest returns and delivers performance based trackable results for your hard earned investments. GAT Marketing has the contacts and skills to help you achieve your marketing goals.

ABOUT JORDAN ANDERSON RACING

Jordan Anderson Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks Series that is focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for it sponsors. The single-truck team was founded in 2018 by owner-driver Jordan Anderson, a hard working 29-year old that is extremely passionate about the sport of NASCAR and the history that behind it.

Anderson will pilot the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado throughout the 2020 season. In a shared building with AM Racing, the team operates out of their Statesville, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel driven by their desire for progress and success.