JR Motorsports and Unilever Embark on 13th Year of Partnership

New Deal for 2021 Includes Seven Primary NXS Races, One with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Oct. 27, 2020) – JR Motorsports has added a key component to its future, announcing today an extension with Unilever, one of the world’s leading suppliers of food, refreshments, home and personal care products. The new deal includes primary paint schemes on JR Motorsports cars for seven NASCAR Xfinity Series events in 2021, one of which will be driven by team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. As well, the two-time NXS champion and 2021 NASCAR Hall-of-Famer will enter his 13th consecutive year as a Unilever spokesperson and brand ambassador.

“My partnership with Unilever has grown so much over the years, and I’m proud to say they’ve been a huge part of what we’ve built at JRM,” said Earnhardt Jr. “Unilever’s commitment to our team and the series has been unwavering, and we’re prepared to take that success even further.”

Unilever is JRM’s longest-tenured partner dating back to 2009, and Earnhardt Jr.’s company has carried Unilever brands on its cars for more than 100 races. Unilever also holds the distinction of being one of the longest-running active sponsors in the NXS.

As it has done since the beginning, Unilever will use its racing partnership to market multiple consumer brands across several JRM teams. Details on schedule, track locations and featured brands will be announced at a later date, including details on Earnhardt Jr.’s return to the driver’s seat for one race. Earnhardt Jr. has raced at least one NXS race with Unilever every year since 2009, most recently in the Hellmann’s No. 8 Chevrolet at Homestead-Miami Speedway this year. He has 24 career NXS victories, his last coming in 2016 at Richmond International Raceway in a Hellmann’s-branded car.

“We’re immensely appreciative of the relationship we’ve cultivated with Unilever,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports. “Together, we’ve had the opportunity to do great things on and off the track, most recently focusing efforts toward Unilever’s United for America initiative.”

United for America is an expansive, Unilever-led movement that aims to unite with retail partners and nonprofits to help communities recover, rebuild, and reimagine their futures, especially during the COVID-19 crisis. Unilever has collaborated with frontline relief organizations like Feeding America and Direct Relief to provide critical support to Americans where it’s needed most, at a time when it’s needed most. The program provides essential products and supplies for millions of Americans, and Unilever is a purpose-driven company engaged in promoting cleanliness and sustainable living to help Americans thrive now and in the future.

“Unilever is so proud to work with Dale and all the folks at JR Motorsports; a relationship founded on bringing together some of America’s most loved brands with one of America’s most popular sports and one of its most admired and respected personalities,” said Head of Channel & Customer Development for Unilever, George Hamilton. “But it is our collective charitable efforts that truly cements a relationship of shared values.”

Unilever offers products in multiple categories, including mayonnaise, dijonnaise, and white spoonable dressings products, ketchup, ice cream, frozen yogurt, and frozen confectionery dessert; personal care products, including men’s hair shampoo, men’s hair conditioner, men’s hair styling products, men’s body wash and men’s deodorant.

ABOUT UNILEVER UNITED STATES, INC.:

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States, the portfolio includes brand icons such as Axe, Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers, Caress, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Good Humor, Hellmann’s, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond’s, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Schmidt’s Naturals, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington’s, St. Ives, Suave, Sundial Brands, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TONI&GUY, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever’s Sustainable Living Plan underpins the company’s strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

For more information on Unilever U.S., its brands, and the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan visit: www.unileverusa.com

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the management company and racing operation for Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR’s 15-time Most Popular Driver and winner of 50 NASCAR-sanctioned races. Now in its 19th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports races in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it won championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also competes in Late Model competition and owns four championships in regional late model divisions. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.