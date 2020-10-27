NGROTS Advance: Tanner Gray – Martinsville Speedway

Track: Martinsville Speedway, 0.526-mile oval

Race: 22 of 23

Event: NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 (105.2 miles, 200 laps)

Schedule:

Friday, Oct. 30

8:00 p.m…………..Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

Tanner Gray returns to Martinsville (Va.) Speedway where he made his first career NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start last year in the fall race. He finished 20th in his first start at the paper clip-shaped oval and completed every lap. This time around with a year of truck racing under his belt, he’s hoping for a more competitive finish in the No. 15 Ford Performance F-150.

Gray scored a top-10 finish last weekend at Texas, despite damage to his truck from an incident earlier in the race. It was a bit of redemption following unavoidable accidents which took him out of contention at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Kansas Speedway earlier this month.

In 21 Truck Series races to date this year, Gray has four top-five, eight top-10 finishes, has led four laps and sits 13th in the driver point standings. Of his four top-five finishes, three of them have been third-place finishes all within the last few months.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 from Martinsville Speedway will be run on Friday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 200-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 50 and 100.

Gray on Martinsville: “I like racing at Martinsville, but it’s a tough track. We had a good run going last year and got wrecked coming to the line. I’ve learned a lot about the trucks and racing in this series since then, so I’m looking forward to going back again this Friday. It will be challenging, but fun.”