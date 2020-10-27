Ryan Truex – NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 Race Advance

NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 | Martinsville Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Marquis Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ryan Truex

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Ryan_Truex

Truex on Racing at Martinsville: “I’ve been looking forward to this race all season,” said Truex. “Martinsville is a tough track, but it’s one that I really enjoy racing at. I’m excited about Friday’s race and think that our Marquis Spas Chevrolet will have a great run.”

Truex at Martinsville: Truex has five previous NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series starts at Martinsville Speedway, with one top-10 and four top-15 finishes.

He also has one NASCAR Cup Series start at Martinsville Speedway, coming in 2014.

On the Truck: The No. 40 Chevrolet will carry the Marquis colors at Martinsville Speedway.

Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, offers creative and innovative designs that provide the ultimate soaking experience, cost less to operate, and require the least amount of maintenance. Marquis spas are designed with cutting-edge features for supreme comfort and long-lasting enjoyment. Marquis is proud to craft a spa designed to enhance health and well-being.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.