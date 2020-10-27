What the Ultimate Pit Set Up Looks Like in 2020

There are so many aspects of a great pit set up that can make your team’s race day a huge success. If you are a first-time racer, it can be hard to see past the obvious necessities, like tires, air jacks, and wheel guns.

Preparation is the key to making your transition from track to pit, and then back as smooth as possible. It goes without saying that the most important aspect of any pit stop is the efficiency and experience of your team, but the aesthetics can be just as significant.

Below are the ultimate accessories for your 2020 pit set up.

All The Accessories

Every pit lane needs an extensive list of equipment and accessories to be successful–from stopwatches and air pressure gauges to drip trays and temperature measurement tools. You need to make sure you have every tool you could ever need and then bring some spares just in case. For instance, bring spare tires for all weather conditions and a tread depth gauge.

Even something as simple as having a folder or wall mount where you can store all your guides, plans, and race day strategies so they are on hand and easily accessible to your crew can make all the difference! Depending on the race rules, bring an extra can and a fuel spout in case you need to refuel.

Matching Gear

Matching gear is a great way to unite your team and add a touch of professionalism to your pit lane, even if it is just a simple touch like matching t-shirts. Depending on the event, your team needs full personal protective equipment, which can be better if your team is color-coordinated.

Consider making your crew’s clothing with high visibility materials. You also need to take into account the changing weather conditions. By doing so, your team has the appropriate clothing and footwear. Having coordinated attire is great for sponsorship as you can advertise sponsors on your crew’s gear the same way you would on your vehicles.

Personal Equipment

There are a number of items you need to make your pit day a success, such as a whistle. Having a whistle on hand is important to warn the person working in the pit lane that a vehicle is approaching; as a vehicle makes its way down the lane, it should be proceeded by the sound of whistles.

Also, bring a hat or cap to protect yourself from the sun. In addition, have some sunscreen and sunglasses on hand. You’ll also need a pen and notepad in case you are asked to complete an incident report. Lastly, distribute leather gloves for all pit crew in the event they need to handle hot objects.

Personal Safety

By taking part in any race day, you need to take into account your own safety. Ensuring you have precautions in place is ultimately the most important aspect of any pit set up. You and your team need to have every eventuality mapped out, so in the event that accidents happen, they can be swiftly and safely dealt with.

Fire extinguishers should be on hand as it can keep you and your team safe. As part of the pit team swiftly and safely you need to be well-rested, well-sustained, and hydrated for a day in the pit. It’s equally important to ensure there is plenty of water on hand should anyone need it.

A hot day in a pit can be extreme, hence make sure your pit is well-equipped with medical and first aid equipment.

Inflatable Arch

Consider purchasing an arch or custom inflatable to attract attention. Adding an inflatable attraction to your pit will give you an edge when it comes to building brand awareness. Thus, your sponsors will surely appreciate it.

To switch up sponsors for alternative races or marketing opportunities, you could have an arch dedicated to your brand with changeable banners. You could even have a huge inflatable tire in your garage to add a bit of fun to your pitstop.

When it comes to providing a little light-heartedness while building your brand, you have a huge range of options by creating a custom inflatable for advertising. Check out a few ideas on this website since they can make anything you can imagine.

Buckets of Soaker, a Broom, and a Shovel

Buckets of soaker, brooms, and a shovel should all be placed along the pit lane, which can be used for spills, like oil spills.

When clearing a spill, make sure you bring another team member with you to watch for incoming vehicles. Limit the amount of soaker used as you don’t want to create a slip.

Take note that you cannot clear a refueling spill until a fire marshal has been at the scene and given approval that the area is safe to enter.

Consider a Pit Perch or a Marquee

A folding marquee or a pit perch can be a great addition for any pit crew since it can be a form of shelter for the pit crew from weather conditions, keeping the sun out of their eyes and keeping them dry in the rain.

Depending on the track facilities for each race, they are handy to have. They are also a marketing opportunity in disguise as most can be customized to your colors and specs.

Paddock Trolley

A paddock trolley is perfect for gathering tires from the pit and transferring them in a vehicle. Most wheel trolleys are robust trolleys that are compact and can be folded, making it quick to transport and easy to store.

Make the Most of Every Opportunity

Even though the most noteworthy action happens out on the track, a good performance cannot happen without the appropriate preparation and guidance from the team back in the pit. Make sure your set up is the best it can be so your pit crew can focus on what needs to be done, allowing them to help their driver and vehicles greatly perform on the track.

Always take every opportunity to build your brand awareness and boost your support by making the most of potential advertising space in the pits.