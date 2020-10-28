Allmendinger Embraces Team-Player Mentality Heading to Martinsville

AJ Allmendinger Notes

The 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Martinsville Speedway marks the series’ first race at the half-mile track since 2006

Allmendinger has recorded 21 starts at Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and one start in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS)

Laps led in 2020: 142 laps

Laps complete in 2020: 99.8%

Kaulig Racing Notes

During the 2020 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has recorded five wins, 30 Top fives and 53 Top-10 finishes.

Race Notes

Saturday, October 31 at 3:30PM ET on NBC

Stages: 60/120/250 Laps

AJ Allmendinger Quote

“Here We go to Martinsville. I’m pumped to be going there with Kaulig Racing. Two cars we have to get to the final four — Justin Haley and Ross Chastain. I get to go run at one of my favorite race tracks, so I can’t thank Kaulig Racing enough for that. We’ve got Nutrien Ag Solutions Digital Hub on this racecar. It’s a pretty green — you’re not going to miss it. It’s going to start in the back, and it’s going to go to the front to try to win the race, and get two Kaulig Racing Chevys in the final four. Let’s go!”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™

Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.