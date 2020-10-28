Chastain Looks to Punch Championship Ticket at Martinsville

Ross Chastain Notes

The 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Martinsville Speedway marks the series’ first race at the half-mile track since 2006

Chastain has recorded four starts at Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and eight starts in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS)

Laps led in 2020: 512 laps

Laps complete in 2020: 98.6%

Kaulig Racing Notes

During the 2020 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has recorded five wins, 30 Top fives and 53 Top-10 finishes.

Race Notes

Saturday, October 31 at 3:30PM ET on NBC

Stages: 60/120/250 Laps

Ross Chastain Quote

“It’s Martinsville race week. I am so excited to go to Martinsville. The thing that I am most disappointed about is that we don’t have practice this week. I love rolling out on those early Friday morning truck practices trying to get temperature in the tires. We will be doing that right off the bat in the race, and that is not going to be easy. I know my Kaulig Racing group will have an awesome racecar prepared for me with our Nutrien Ag Solutions car. AJ Allmendinger is going to be in another Nutrien Ag Solutions car! His is brighter, so I will definitely be able to see it in the mirror, because he is going to be behind me. This is going to be our ticket – our last chance to go lock ourselves into Phoenix and fight for a championship the following week. I can’t wait! Above all else, I am just excited to get to make laps at Martinsville in a Xfinity car. It’s the first time the Xfinity Series has been there in a long time.

We just released episode eight of Two-Track Mind on NASCAR’s YouTube channel, so be sure to check that out. Learn all about FFA and some sugar beets. I learned a lot, and I think you all will too.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.



About Nutrien Ag Solutions™

Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.