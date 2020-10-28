Haley Hopeful for Final Bid to Championship

Justin Haley Notes

The 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Martinsville Speedway marks the series’ first race at the half-mile track since 2006

Haley has recorded six starts at Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS)

Laps led in 2020: 113 laps

Laps complete in 2020: 98.2%

Kaulig Racing Notes

During the 2020 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has recorded five wins, 30 Top fives and 53 Top-10 finishes.

Race Notes

Saturday, October 31 at 3:30PM ET on NBC

Stages: 60/120/250 Laps

Justin Haley Quote

“We’re headed to Martinsville Speedway this weekend. We haven’t been there – the Xfinity Series hasn’t been there in a long, long time. I’ve had a few truck starts there. We’ve got some good experience from Ross Chastain and AJ Allmendinger, my teammates, and we’ve done a lot of simulator time. We’re right on the cutoff line, four points above, so it’s going to be a stressful weekend. It will definitely be one to remember if we can lock ourselves into the final four at Phoenix. Hopefully we can get this Kaulig Racing No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet in victory lane in Martinsville. We’ve been so strong on the short tracks, so fingers crossed that we have a good weekend. It all comes down to this.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at www.leaffilter.com.

