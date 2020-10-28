Do not get and feel worried if you trickle down to find out your car speakers are BLOWN when they would have LIVED up their life. But the thing here is how to diagnose blown car speakers all by yourself to determine they are pretty gone OR have some pulses running to give the first-aid treatment before conducting the major operation to revive it back.

But do understand one thing, the car speakers will blow up no matter how carefully you go, and indeed, there are multiple ways to avoid getting into such a situation too early.

Already lived up for years? It is okay but still ensures they are actually blown before sending them in the garbage to replace OR get them sent off to the repairing shop.

Those car speakers backed by the stereo and are beaten with a lot of bass at the high volume are prone to blow out more often than others.

These DIY steps would enlighten you with how to diagnose blown car speakers with tested and proven methods.

How to Diagnose Blown Car Speakers: Signs of Blown Speakers

Common signs to determine the speakers are giving a problem, precisely the blown-out one;

1- Distortive sound

Take the volume knob between the medium volume levels and if you happen to hear the fuzzy and hissing kind of the distorting sound coming out of the speakers.

And as you happen to turn up the volume to a higher level and the volume becomes increasingly worse, it ensures the speakers are somewhat partially blown as fuzzy, muffled, and crackling sounds are somehow produced due to the damaged voice coil, in most cases.

2- Feel no vibration?

Vibration is the source of ensuring the speakers are beating up with the best of the volume and bass. The more they vibrate that tells the speakers are in working order, and there is nothing to worry about.

The worst thing here if you have been feeling no vibration when you touch the speakers with your fingers, most probably, the cone of the speakers might not be receiving any power at all.

Such an issue probably occurs due to the wiring or the component malfunctioning that requires the proper maintenance to get it sorted out.

3- Bass jumping in and out

Noticing the instability and lack of high to medium with the bass frequencies happening with the car stereo sound, the speakers are most likely to have been partially blown away.

4- Sounds producing rattle and popping

Hearing the rolling sound emitting out of the woofers, your speakers are gone (sad emoticon.)

And if all you hear the popping sound all the way coming from the speakers, the tweeters are most likely damaged.

5- Car radio isn’t working at all

Anything from the stereo system and the car speaker is NOT turning on at all. There are possible multiple issues, including wiring, fuse, power, ground connection, and the loose connector to check with.

6- Loosen or broken/blown wires

The wiring issue is (and could be) one of the countless reasons to not have the car speakers to act fuzzy.

To check it out, we urge you to gain the professional car electrician’s assistance to ensure they are in good condition.

If they are, leave it. And if they are not, replace them to assure that the car speakers will start reacting normally (beating the hard bass on the louder volume!)

In most scenarios, the wires do cut off, and if you see that happening in your case, you can eventually establish a good connection by harnessing both wires together. And before doing that, cut off the wires’ tips of both edges to get the cleaner edges to get connected.

Technical Method to Diagnose the Blown Car Speakers

AND how really and effectively do it all in a professional way, stick to what we are about to reveal;

1- Testing the blown car speakers

At first, you got to be a little techy here, but that does not mean you should have worked on the place and literally repaired the car speakers to the extent to earn the experience.

Even if you do not have a single one, what to bother for now and do not really repent as we got your wholly covered.

To do the testing technically, and especially with this particular method, follow us;

Find the standard electric multimeter to measure the voltage, current, and the resistance to identify if the speaker is malfunctioning or is entirely out and blown. Set this electric multimeter to read ‘Ohms.’ Now, place the multimeter’s lead on the speaker’s positive terminal AND the other one connected to the speaker’s negative terminal. If the reading stays at 1.0 impedance level or Ohms, your car speaker is just okay and is in working order. And if the reading goes to infinite Ohms, the speech is unfortunately blown badly… If that is the case, infinite impedance, get your car speaker checked by the professional electrician to ensure what’s blown there and if it could be repaired and retrieve its original position (beating the bass without lowering down the volume.) If it does, get it repaired or else invest some money to buy the quality car stereo speakers to install and likely to upgrade from what you had before.

Testing the Car Stereo Speaker Components

By luck, what if you find your connecting components that run up the car speakers that provide the power source, are actually blown and/or broken?

And the amplifier is the primary power source that delivers the operating current to speakers that are damaged and gives you the hunch the speakers are actually gone.

Know the fact the damaged amp with the problematic fuse or the capacitor could actually produce the distortive sound coming out of your speakers, having you believe your speaker got the problem, but in reality, it is not but the amplifier.

To test the amp out, do the following; Get your electric multimeter reader. Open the fuse box from the amplifier. Now, touch the red wire coming out of the multimeter to a pole found on the fuse. And then touch the black wire from the multimeter to another pole on the fuse. The moment both poles are connected with the multimeter, you should have to hear the beeping sound, and when it does, the fuse is likely in the working condition and needs nothing to be done afterward with the fuse, but the capacitor might be gone. Upon connecting the wires from the multimeter to both of the poles and it does not beep the sound, the fuse is gone and requires to be replaced. Replacing the fuse and still, it does not beep out the sound, the other capacitor is gone.

Repairing the Minor Damages from Blown Car Speakers

Before taking a plunge, we urge you to inspect thoroughly to grab the visual signs of damage done over the cone.

IF you find out the dust and dirt layered over the cone, just clean it up by blowing the air through the mouth (as the cone area is somewhat sensitive that anything with the sharp edge would easily penetrate through the surface.)

Now, if you happen actually to find some sort of tears, cracks, holes, and splits, these are easily repairable to a reasonable extent and that too, all by yourself.

Purchase the top-class speaker sealer from the market by applying it over tears, cracks, and holes to get them repaired.

Even though all those holes are repaired, that does not mean improving the speaker’s sound quality to the original state.

Yes, there would be a noticeable difference you would find after getting the Speaker Sealer applied.

Still, the severely-blown speakers to act like new, get the professional help to get them repaired, OR the more straightforward step is to replace it with a newer one.

When is the time to rush to the repair shop OR replace it?

After repeating all these repairing stuff and employing the whole of the processes to ensure if your car speaker is by chance, have the life to revive, but still, it does not.

In case NOT, there is no way but to rush to the repair shop for the professional to check it out thoroughly to make sure it is repairable (or not.)

And if you get the go-to for repairing it, confirm from the repair shop it would retain back its original quality or not and upon confirmation, go ahead with that.

What if you hear a no as it would be a chance of reviving it back to its original state; do not really go this way per our request but get to pick the newer (upgrade version) of the best 6×9 component speakers to install in your car.

Conclusion!

First of all, we do wish and expect you never to come across such a situation where you are ought to find the working process of how to diagnose blown car speakers.

What is more troublesome for many is not just the money to spend BUT the hassle to actually face to do all the diagnostics and conclude what sort of damage you got that has blown up the car speakers.

So, we certainly hope these methods, processes, and the steps are the proven DIY-ones to save you some good bucks before rushing for the professional repair OR replacing the car speakers. :)