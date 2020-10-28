Jeremy Clements Racing Martinsville Release

JCR Creepin’ it Real with 1-Stop Convenience Stores All Hallows Eve at Martinsville
Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is thrilled to welcome 1-Stop Convenience Stores as co-primary sponsor along with All South Electrical for the Draft Top 250 this coming Saturday afternoon. Sporting a spooky new costume on the 51 machine as the XFINITY Series makes its return to Martinsville Speedway for the first time since 2006. ASE will be on board for their eighth race of 2020. Also making their first appearance as an associate sponsor will be MEC Environmental Construction.
“I’m so excited that we could get 1-Stop to come with us to Martinsville! Scott and Dawn from 1-Stop have been part of the JCR family since 1993 and were on our winning ACRA car at Nashville in 2007. It’s great to have them aboard along with Chuck’s team from ASE; on this one helluva Halloween paint scheme. I love Halloween and we are ready to run down the competition.” Clements said.
Joining 1-Stop and ASE as associate sponsors will be: WhiteTail Smokeless, FOX Sports Spartanburg, Chalew, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC Circle Body Shop, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Tritec Seals. CoMetic and ZMAX
RACE PREVIEW
Track: Martinsville Speedway
Race: Draft Top 250
Date: Saturday October 31st, 2020
Broadcast Information – TV: 3:30 pm EST on NBC
FAST FACTS:
• 1st start at Martinsville
• 1 T5 and 4 T10s in 2020
• 364th career start
JCR TEAM
Team: No. 51
Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott
Manufacturer: Chevrolet
Engine: Clements Racing Engines
Twitter: @JClement51 @JCR_Clements51
Facebook: Jeremy Clements Racing
