TPC Racing Expands IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo Program At Laguna Seca

Scott Schmidt, Trevor Andrusko Join Tom Kerr With Assistance From Lamborghini Sterling

MONTEREY, California (October 28, 2020) – Beginning with this weekend’s race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, TPC Racing is adding an additional car to its IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo stable. Scott Schmidt and Trevor Andrusko will co-drive the No. 38 Lamborghini Sterling/TPC Racing Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO in the LBCup, joining TPC Racing regular Tom Kerr in the Championship.

The doubleheader weekend is Rounds Seven and Eight for the championship, and the first on the west coast as the series visits the famed 2.238-mile circuit as part of the IMSA WeatherTech Championship weekend. Saturday’s race begins at 1:40 p.m. PT (4:40 ET), with Sunday’s race getting the green flag at 10:25 a.m. PT. Both races will be streamed live at IMSA.tv.

Kerr’s No. 74 Lamborghini Sterling/Vein and Vascular Institute of Tampa Bay Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO was the first foray into the series for TPC Racing. Kerr made his debut at VIR in August, immediately landing on the podium in both races of the doubleheader.

Schmidt and Andrusko have teamed up before, running a TPC Racing-prepared Porsche in American Endurance Racing. This weekend marks the professional debut for Schmidt, save for the one-make, one-track Panoz Racing School series 17 years ago. Andrusko also makes his first foray into professional racing after working on the business and management side of the motorsports industry.

Both TPC Racing cars will compete in the LB Cup class with support from Lamborghini Sterling in Sterling, Virginia, near the TPC Racing headquarters.

The event gets underway on Friday with a pair of 40-minute practices. Qualifying for each race occurs in two back-to-back 15-minute sessions. Saturday’s 50-minute race begins at 1:40 p.m PT, with Sunday’s at 10:25 a.m. PT. Kerr will drive the full race distance himself with a mandatory pit stop, while Schmidt and Andusko will make a driver change within the pit window.

Harris Levitas, Director of Race Operations: “We’re looking forward to a really great weekend at Laguna Seca. Tom helped us get our start in Lamborghini Super Trofeo back in August, and our plan all along was to add a second car just as soon as it made sense for us. We know Scott and Trevor really well, and it will be a lot of fun to have them along with us. We coudn’t have done any of this without Chris Ward and his team at Lamborghini Squadra Corse, who were a huge help for us acquiring a car so quickly. We tested at Laguna a couple of weeks ago and all the guys did really well. We’re all still learning, but we should see more improvement this weekend across the board. We have to thank Lamborghini Sterling for their support as we grow this program, and we’re really excited about the potential for the Lamborghini Super Trofeo program at TPC Racing.”

Trevor Andrusko, Driver, No. 38 Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO: “I’m looking forward to getting Scott initiated in the IMSA paddock. Scott hasn’t been in the pro racing world since the Panoz Racing School back in 2003. It will be a big jump for him to go from the American Endurance Racing GT3 that we built with TPC Racing and getting him into the next level. Scott and I are doing this together, and working toward possibly a full season next year. I’m very excited to go back to Laguna because I haven’t been there in five years. We’ve had a couple of test days, getting up to speed with the car at Summit Point and then got reacclimated to the car and the Laguna grip just a couple of weeks ago.”

Tom Kerr, Driver, No. 74 Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO: “I’m really excited that TPC Racing has taken on Lamborghini Super Trofeo. They’re doing such a great job as we all learn together. I’m super excited to see the team grow so fast and happy to have Scott and Trevor join us this weekend. As always, I can’t thank Lamborghini Sterling enough for their support, and the same for Chris Ward and his team at Lamborghini Squadra Corse for their help and support.”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.