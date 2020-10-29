CHEVY NCS AT TEXAS 2: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

AUTOTRADER ECHOPARK AUTOMOTIVE 500

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES

OCTOBER 28, 2020

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

5th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 ACRONIS CAMARO ZL1 1LE

7th KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 MONSTER ENERGY CAMARO ZL1 1LE

11th AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW SULLAIR CAMARO ZL1 1LE

12th RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER CAMARO ZL1 1LE

13th WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 1LE

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Kyle Busch (Toyota)

2nd Martin Truex Jr. (Toyota)

3rd Christopher Bell (Toyota)

4th Ryan Blaney (Ford)

5th Alex Bowman (Chevrolet)

UNOFFICIAL CURRENT PLAYOFF RANK (Following Race 8 of 10)

POS. DRIVER (* = Chevy Contender)

Joey Logano (Ford) 1 Win Kevin Harvick (Ford) + 41 Denny Hamlin (Toyota) + 27 Brad Keselowski (Ford) + 25 * Alex Bowman (Chevrolet) – 25 * Chase Elliott (Chevrolet) – 26 Martin Truex (Toyota) – 36 * Kurt Busch (Chevrolet) – 81

The NASCAR Cup Series seasons continues at the Martinsville Speedway with the Xfinity 500 on Sunday, November 1st,, at 2:00 p.m. ET, the elimination race for the Round of Eight. Live coverage can be found on NBC, the NBC Sports Gold app, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TEAM CHEVY NOTES AND QUOTES:

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 ACRONIS CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 5th

“Not the day we really wanted. Had a really fast car, but pit strategy didn’t completely go our way. Some restarts were painful. When the sun came out, it was really fast. Some guys were really trimmed out and as cold as it was it seemed to really help them. Bummed out with fifth. I feel like we probably had the best handling race car and just came up a little short. Overall a good day and proud of everybody. So proud of everyone at Hendrick Motorsports for bringing really great driving cars to the track every week. Proud of everyone at Chevrolet and a big thanks to Acronis for being on board.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW SULLAIR CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 11th

“What a week in Texas in the Dow Sullair Chevrolet. We came into this race with high expectations and the goal of backing up RCR’s 1-2 finish that we earned in July. We were thrown a few curve balls by Mother Nature. We started too the race too free, but still managed to position ourselves solidly in the top-10 before the race was postponed for weather. There were a lot of varying strategies going on tonight, but as always Justin Alexander made some great calls. We were so close to a top-10 finish tonight, but it’s just so hard to pass. If we would have had more front turn at the end of the race, I think we could have passed a couple of more cars, but we were just too tight at the end. Everyone on this Dow Sullair team did a great job this weekend, and I am proud of them for hanging in there through our three day rain delay. We’re off to Martinsville Speedway to try and grab another win before the end of the season.”

RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 12th

“I can’t thank the team enough for sticking out this rain delay and give us a solid night in our Kroger Chevrolet. We really worked on the handling and just got it better and better throughout the night and were able to run some really strong lap times. Traffic gave us a little bit of a challenge during the long run at the end, but once we made it through that it was all focus forward and we were able to keep gaining on it to the end. This is a quick turnaround to Martinsville, but I’m really happy with our momentum going into the final two races of the season.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 1L3 – Finished 13th

“We finished 13th tonight. We had just really one bad run during the race and that buried us in traffic in mid-pack. We were just way too loose but once we got the handling better we were good. That last run we just couldn’t really pass even though the track was fast. Overall, I’m pretty happy with the way our No. 24 Liberty University Chevy drove for the majority of the race and hopefully we have a good run in Martinsville.”

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 CLARK PIPELINE SERVICES CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 15th

“That was a much longer race weekend at Texas Motor Speedway than anyone expected, but I’m glad we were able to leave with a 15th -place finish with our No. 8 Clark Pipeline Services Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. It’s weird starting a race and then having such a long break before you’re able to finish it, but everyone managed the best they could. We had to fight a lot of changing track conditions today, and it was tough to nail down the right balance for our car. I started off on Sunday just way too loose, but after our first adjustment today it was like we had a completely different car. From then on, I was too tight in traffic and needed more help with entry into the turns. My spotter, Derek Kneeland, and crew chief, Randall Burnett, helped a lot with relaying information on what I could try to help my entry and get around the track better, which helped us capitalize on a top-15 finish on a day that we really had to fight for it. We’ll continue to push to get every spot we can during these last two races to finish the year on a high note.”

RYAN PREECE, NO. 37 SCOTT BRAND CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 18th

“Enduring the rain delay was definitely a new challenge, especially after starting the race on Sunday and thinking about what changes we could make when we got restarted again tonight. Trent Owens did an awesome job adjusting the handling throughout the race to give us something we could compete with at the end. Unfortunately, we had a bad pit stop and got trapped a lap down to only gain so much track position, but we were able to make some of that ground up at the end. I’m really proud of everyone that stuck with us and kept working on this Scott Brand Chevrolet and I’m excited to get to one of my favorite tracks, Martinsville Speedway, next weekend.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 HOOTERS GIVE A HOOT CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 20th

“I thought we were decent throughout the first part of the race and trying to kind of settle in there. I thought we settled into a decent spot. We certainly weren’t fantastic, but I thought we were better than we typically are out here. So, that was good. Kind of got going through the mid-portion of the race there. Was trying to gain some track position to get some stage points there in that second stage and had a tire come apart that I didn’t realize was coming apart. So, I had to come back down pit road and fix that. And then we settled into where we typically do out here and finished in the back.”

BUBBA WALLACE, NO. 43 DOOR DASH CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Sidelined by accident on lap 61; Finished 38th

“I just hate it for my guys for sitting around for four days to have the race taken away from us like that. We’ll wait, sit on the plane and wait to go home. I got two races left. It’s just unfortunate. The funny thing is, the only thing I could think about is ‘damn, I didn’t grab my hat – my mom’s going to be mad my hair looks bad’. Onto Martinsville.”

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.