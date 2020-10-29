Ford Performance NASCAR: Martinsville Playoff Advance

FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: MARTINSVILLE

NASCAR will hold the final race in the Round of 8 for all three of its top touring series this weekend at Martinsville Speedway. Ford drivers Joey Logano (Cup) and Chase Briscoe (NXS) have already clinched spots in the Championship 4 in their respective series. Here’s a look at how all of Ford’s playoff drivers stand going into Friday’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series event.

This Week’s Schedule:

Friday, Oct. 30 – NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series, 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 31 – NASCAR XFINITY Series, 3:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, Nov. 1 – NASCAR Cup Series, 2 p.m. ET (NBC)

GOING FOR MANUFACTURER’S CUP CLINCHER

Ford enters Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race holding a 61-point lead in the manufacturer’s standings. If that lead stands at 41 or more after the event, Ford will clinch the championship for the second time in three seasons. Ford leads all manufacturers with 18 series wins in 2020, which ranks as its third-highest total in the modern era. Ford won 19 races in 2018 and 1997, one less than the manufacturer’s modern-era record best of 20 in 1994. This year’s manufacturer’s championship would be Ford’s 17th overall.

MARTINSVILLE TURNAROUND

Martinsville Speedway has not historically been Ford’s best track, but that has been changing the past few seasons. After enduring a 28-race winless drought at NASCAR’s oldest track, Ford goes into Sunday’s event having won four of the last seven overall. That includes a sweep in 2018 when Clint Bowyer and Joey Logano found their way to Victory Lane, marking the first time Ford captured both NASCAR Cup Series races in the same season since 2001. Brad Keselowski continued Ford’s hot streak when he won the spring race last season.

ROUND OF 8 NCS PLAYOFF STANDINGS (Top 4 Advance After Martinsville)

Joey Logano (Clinched: Kansas win)

Kevin Harvick (+42 ahead of transfer spot)

Brad Keselowski (+25 ahead of transfer spot)

FORD IN THE NASCAR CUP SERIES AT MARTINSVILLE

· Ford has 30 series wins at Martinsville Speedway.

· Ford has won four of the last seven series events at Martinsville.

· Brad Keselowski has two wins in the last seven Martinsville races.

ROUND OF 8 NXS PLAYOFF STANDINGS (Top 4 Advance After Martinsville)

Chase Briscoe (Clinched: Kansas win)

Austin Cindric (+14 ahead of transfer spot)

FORD IN THE NASCAR XFINITY SERIES AT MARTINSVILLE

· Ford has 1 series win at Martinsville Speedway.

· Kenny Wallace has Ford’s lone series win (1994).

· Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric have multiple NGROTS Series starts at Martinsville.

ROUND OF 8 NGROTS PLAYOFF STANDINGS (Top 4 Advance After Martinsville)

Matt Crafton (-12 from final transfer spot)

Grant Enfinger (-42 from final transfer spot)

Ben Rhodes (-45 from final transfer spot)

FORD IN THE NASCAR GANDER OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES AT MARTINSVILLE

· Ford has five all-time NCWTS wins at Martinsville Speedway.

· ThorSport’s Matt Crafton has two victories at the speedway while Johnny Sauter has four.

· Todd Gilliland is the defending champion of this weekend’s race.

Martinsville Highlights

BOWYER NETS FIRST FORD WIN

Clint Bowyer snapped a 190-race winless stretch by leading the final 114 laps to win the weather-delayed STP 500 in 2018. The win was Bowyer’s first with Ford and ninth of his career. He passed Ryan Blaney on lap 285 to gain the lead for the first time, and when Jamie McMurray brought out the caution 100 laps later after hitting the wall, Bowyer’s pit crew got him back out with the lead and that proved to be the difference. That capped a big day for Ford, which had five drivers finish in the Top 10 and saw Blaney win Stage 2.

LOGANO PUNCHES CHAMPIONSHIP 4 TICKET

When NASCAR came to Martinsville in 2018 for the Round of 8 opener, Joey Logano emerged with an automatic berth into the Championship 4 after a dramatic final lap battle with Martin Truex Jr. Logano, who has five poles at the track, was dominant all day as he led a race-high 309 laps, but Truex challenged and took the lead on the final lap. Logano used his bumper to get inside Truex coming off turn four and the two ended up banging doors to the checkered flag with Logano narrowly beating him and Denny Hamlin.

KESELOWSKI WINS FIRST CLOCK

Brad Keselowski outdueled Kyle Busch down the stretch to win his first grandfather clock after capturing the STP 500 on Apr. 2, 2017. The two drivers waged a memorable battle that saw them swap the lead five times in the last 160 laps, but Keselowski ended up making the decisive pass on lap 458 and led the final 43 circuits to become the first repeat winner in 2017. Prior to winning at Martinsville, Keselowski took the checkered flag at Atlanta in the second race of the season.

A FIRST FOR FRED

The first time Ford won a NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway also marked the first career victory for 2015 NASCAR Hall of Famer Fred Lorenzen. The date was April 9, 1961 and Lorenzen battled Rex White, who led the first 118 laps after starting on the pole. Lorenzen, driving for Holman-Moody at the time, grabbed the lead on lap 119 and held it until rain came ending the race prematurely after 149 circuits. Little did anyone know that 54 years later both men would be enshrined into the NASCAR Hall of Fame as part of the same induction class. Martinsville was a place Lorenzen dominated, winning six times, including four straight from 1963-65. He was absolutely unbeatable in 1964 as he led 990 out of a possible 1,000 laps (487 in the first and 493 in the second) in winning both races.

CRAVEN WINS FIRST CUP RACE

Ricky Craven outlasted Dale Jarrett over the final laps to post the first victory of his NASCAR Cup Series career on Oct. 15, 2001 at Martinsville Speedway. Pit strategy played a key role in this race as Jarrett opted for four tires on his final stop while Craven just got two. That enabled Craven to build a lead following the ensuing restart with 17 to go, but Jarrett gained ground and found himself in position to win on the final lap. That’s when Jarrett went to the outside going into turn one and got side-by-side with Craven coming off turn two. Both Fords made contact door-to-door entering turn three, but Craven emerged off four with the advantage and took the checkered flag.

RUDD ROUGHS IT OUT

No driver displayed more toughness during his career than Ricky Rudd and that was evident again in 1998 when the Virginia native endured burns on his backside to win the NAPA Autocare 500 on Sept. 27. On a day that saw temperatures in the mid-nineties, Rudd found himself in a bad way just five laps into the race when his cooling unit failed. As the cockpit got hotter he asked to have a relief driver standing by, so Hut Stricklin was in the pit area ready to takeover. Ice packs helped momentarily, but his back was blistering so the team tried to cool him off with a hose. Unfortunately, the hose they used had been lying in the sun, so when they doused him the first time the water was hot. That method worked better on later stops, but in the end it was Rudd who toughed it out and led the final 96 laps to win and extend his streak to 16 consecutive seasons with at least one NASCAR Cup Series win.

BUSCH BEATS BENSON

When Kurt Busch won at Martinsville Speedway was on Oct. 20, 2002 he set a track record for winning from the furthest starting position after taking the green flag in 36th-place. It took him all day to eventually get to the front of the field, but he took the lead on lap 389 and surrendered it for only one lap to Johnny Benson the rest of the way in posting his second career win. Benson was all over Busch’s bumper in the closing laps as lap traffic created plenty of drama, but Busch was able to weave his way through and take the checkered flag.

FORD NASCAR CUP SERIES WINNERS AT MARTINSVILLE

1961 – Fred Lorenzen (1)

1962 – Nelson Stacy (2)

1963 – Fred Lorenzen (2)

1964 – Fred Lorenzen (Sweep)

1965 – Fred Lorenzen and Junior Johnson

1966 – Fred Lorenzen (2)

1969 – Richard Petty (Sweep)

1986 – Ricky Rudd (1)

1990 – Geoffrey Bodine (Sweep)

1992 – Mark Martin and Geoffrey Bodine

1993 – Ernie Irvan (2)

1994 – Rusty Wallace (Sweep)

1995 – Rusty Wallace (1)

1996 – Rusty Wallace (1)

1997 – Jeff Burton (1)

1998 – Ricky Rudd (2)

2000 – Mark Martin (1)

2001 – Dale Jarrett and Ricky Craven

2002 – Kurt Busch (2)

2017 – Brad Keselowski (1)

2018 – Clint Bowyer and Joey Logano

2019 – Brad Keselowski (1)

FORD NASCAR XFINITY SERIES WINNERS AT MARTINSVILLE

1994 – Kenny Wallace

FORD NASCAR GANDER RV & OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES WINNERS AT MARTINSVILLE

1995 – Joe Ruttman

2003 – Jon Wood (2)

2004 – Rick Crawford (1)

2005 – Ricky Craven (2)

2015 – Joey Logano (1)