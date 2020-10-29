John Hunter Nemechek Post-Race Report: Texas

Track: Texas Motor Speedway, 1.5 Mile Tri-Oval

Race: 34 of 36

Event: Autotrader EchoPark 500 (501 miles, 334 laps)

John Hunter Nemechek

No. 38 ROMCO Equipment Ford Mustang

﻿

Started: 24th

Finished: 22nd

﻿

Stage One: 11th

Stage Two: 16th

Stage Three: 22nd

John Hunter Nemechek started in the 24th position in Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. Shortly after taking the green flag, Nemechek noted that his No. 38 ROMCO Equipment Ford Mustang “fired off on the snug side.” At the competition caution, Crew Chief Seth Barbour called Nemechek to pit road for 4 tires and fuel with no other adjustments. Racing would resume for less than 20 laps before the misty Texas weather would bring out a three-day red flag pause. Once racing resumed on Wednesday, Nemechek narrowly avoided a wreck on Lap 61, noting to the team that he may have slid his tires and sustained front end damage. He pitted under caution for 4 tires, fuel and for the crew to assess damage. Nemechek would go on to finish Stage 1 in 11th place.

﻿

Continuing his strong run towards the front, Nemechek stayed within the top 12 positions for the first half of Stage 2. On Lap 179, Nemechek noted that he picked up a vibration in his No. 38 ROMCO Equipment Ford Mustang that did not improve as the stage progressed. By the time he took the green- and white-checkered flag in 16th place, Nemechek told the team that he was snug through the corner, but he couldn’t get into a rhythm once he picked up the vibration. He would pit at the Stage Break Caution for 4 tires, fuel and a wedge adjustment.

Nemechek struggled a bit in the Final Stage at Texas Motor Speedway in his No. 38 ROMCO Equipment Ford Mustang. He noted over the radio shortly after restarting the race that track position was key, and that it was difficult to pass. After running dangerously low on fuel, he would pit on Lap 273 for 4 tires and fuel but was otherwise content with the handling of his racecar. Unable to find enough clean air to move up in track position, Nemechek would take the checkered flag in the 22nd position.

Nemechek on Texas:

“Wow, what a week. Obviously, mother nature didn’t want to cooperate with us on Sunday but huge shoutout to the fans who stuck around to see the race today. Our No. 38 ROMCO Equipment Ford Mustang fired off on the snug side to start the race. Once we refired today, our handling wasn’t bad, but it was just challenging to find grip and make moves to improve track position. We missed the mark on fuel strategy, as well, so that hurt us in the end. We’ll recover as much as we can over the next couple of days and head to Martinsville ready to try again on Sunday.”