Jordan Anderson Racing Martinsville Speedway Preview

Track: Martinsville Speedway (.05 Mile)

Race: NASCAR Hall of Fame 200; 200 Laps – 50/100/200; 105.2 Miles

Date/Broadcast: October 30, 2020 8:00 PM ET (5:00 PM PT)

TV: Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and the FOX Sports GO App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR 90

Social Media: Facebook: JordanAndersonRacing Instagram: @JordanAndersonRacing Twitter: @J66Anderson

Jordan Anderson- No. 3 U.S. LawShield / NSSF #GUNVOTE

Chevrolet Silverado Preview- Martinsville Speedway

News and Notes:

Starting Position: Anderson will start the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 at Martinsville Speedway from the 16th position on Friday night. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by a competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.

Martinsville Speedway Stats: Friday’s NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 marks Anderson’s 7th NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series start at Martinsville Speedway. In six other races Anderson holds an average finish of 23.50, with a best of 12th coming in the trucks last visit to the tricky paperclip in 2019.

U.S. LawShield; Returning to Jordan Anderson Racing for the second race of 2020,

U.S. LawShield traces its roots back to 2009 when a group of Houston, Texas-based attorneys saw first-hand the injustice against law-abiding gun owners who were forced to legally defend themselves. They observed that these gun owners, who acted lawfully in self-defense, were at a significant disadvantage within the justice system. They watched these people face unwarranted hardships, loss of freedom and financial ruin in trying to defend themselves in what they felt was a rigged justice system. These passionate attorneys created what is known today as U.S. LawShield and its Legal Defense for Self-Defense Program now supports a community of members totaling over 500,000 strong across the United States. The company focuses on educating members in self-defense law; empowering them to handle critical life-threatening situations with confidence; and protecting them from potential injustices in the legal system after lawful acts of self-defense. www.uslawshield.com USSF #GunVote; On the verge of the upcoming United States Presidential Election, the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) of the firearm industry trade association, felt the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 at Martinsville Speedway would be great opportunity to bring awareness to the #GUNVOTE voter registration project.

For more information on the #GunVote voter registration project please visit www.action.gunvote.org

Bommarito Automotive Group; Celebrating almost 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.

For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels at Facebook.com/ BommaritoAuto, Twitter @BommaritoAuto, and on Instagram @BommaritoAuto

Quote: “Martinsville is a place where anyone can win if they make the right moves. You have to be good at defending your position on the track. U.S. LawShield specializes in defending the rights of responsible gun owners across the country, so it is a perfect fit to bring the ‘Gun Truck’ back this weekend. With the race being so close to election time, it’s going to be cool to drive a truck with #GUNVOTE on the hood. We are proud to partner with hard-working companies like GAT Marketing. Like me, they are in the fight to support our rights and protect our freedoms. They like to work hard and win big.”

Chassis: Jordan Anderson Racing has selected Chassis #011 to compete with in Friday night’s NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 at Martinsville Speedway. Chassis #011 last saw on-track action at Darlington Raceway for the South Carolina Education 200 over Labor Day weekend where it captured a 24th place finish.

About Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks Series that is focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for it sponsors. The single-truck team was founded in 2018 by owner-driver Jordan Anderson, a hard working 29-year old that is extremely passionate about the sport of NASCAR and the history that behind it.

Anderson will pilot the No. 3 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Silverado throughout the 2020 season. In a shared building with AM Racing, the team operates out of their Statesville, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel driven by their desire for progress and success.