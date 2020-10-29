Michael McDowell Post-Race Report: Texas

Track: Texas Motor Speedway, 1.5 Mile Tri-Oval

Race: 34 of 36

Event: Autotrader EchoPark 500 (501 miles, 334 laps)

Michael McDowell

No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | Speedco Ford Mustang

Started: 23rd

Finished: 26th

Stage One: 24th

Stage Two: 24th

Stage Three: 26th

Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | Speedco Ford Mustang took the green flag in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway from the 23rd position. At the Competition Caution on Lap 22, McDowell radioed to say that balance of his race car was “definitely getting better … just a little free over the bumps” and would pit for 4 tires, fuel and a wedge adjustment. On Lap 44, McDowell would be running in the 20th position as mist began to fall over Texas Motor Speedway, bringing out the 3rd Caution of the race; to which McDowell would pit for 4 tires and fuel after noting, “the balance is close. I’m a little free, which actually helps me in traffic.” As weather conditions intensified, the red flag would be displayed and the race would eventually be postponed until Wednesday. Once racing finally resumed, McDowell would go on to finish Stage 1 in 24th place. During the first Stage Break Caution, McDowell told his team that his race car was “too tight, center-off” and would pit for 4 tires, fuel and a trackbar adjustment.

Early on in Stage 2, McDowell told his team that their No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | Speedco Ford Mustang was “a little free” and would pit under caution on Lap 133 for 4 tires, fuel, a wedge adjustment. McDowell would come over the radio again halfway through the stage to say that he had a bad vibration and would pit under green for 4 tires, fuel and a wedge adjustment, before going on to finish Stage 2 in 24th. Under caution, McDowell would bring his No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | Speedco Ford Mustang down pit road for 4 tires, an air pressure adjustment, packer adjustment and fuel.

In the Final Stage of Wednesday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, McDowell came over the radio on Lap 236 to say that he was once again picking up a vibration and on Lap 246 would pit for left-side tires and fuel. Roughly 50 Laps later, McDowell would make note of the same issue and was forced to pit again for 4 tires and fuel before taking the checkered flag in 26th place.

McDowell on Texas:

“A really unfortunate turn of events for us here at Texas Motor Speedway. On Sunday, prior to the weather delay, I felt like our No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops and Speedco Ford Mustang had some good speed; but then today, we battled a recurring vibration that forced us to pit road multiple times under green and with the lack of cautions, it made it really hard for us to regain any track position. Thanks to Love’s Travel Stops and Speedco for coming on board with us this weekend and thank you to all of the men and women who helped to get us back racing today. We’ll head home tonight and gear up for Martinsville Speedway on Sunday.”