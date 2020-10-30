105th Indianapolis 500 Logo Captures Tradition, Speed, Excitement, Innovation of Race

INDIANAPOLIS, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 – The logo for the 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge captures many rich elements of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” blending history, Hoosier pride, speed, excitement and more within its vivid colors and design.

One of the notable new hallmarks of the 2021 logo is the outline of the tiered floors of the IMS Pagoda, one of the most iconic landmarks in global motorsports. That Pagoda is topped by three flag poles, representing the three drivers who occupy the front row for the Indianapolis 500.

The logo was unveiled Thursday night by IMS President J. Douglas Boles and two-time Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato during the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ Championship Celebration hosted virtually by driver James Hinchcliffe. The 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 30, 2021.

“The logo for the 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge incorporates everything we love about ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,'” Boles said. “There are both bold and subtle elements of history, tradition and legacy while also sending a clear message of a thrilling future for the world’s greatest auto race.”

The core of the design remains the continuation of the type lock-up introduced with the unveiling in May 2018 for the 103rd Running of the race. This lock-up creates a strong, consistent annual brand appearance for the event, made unique by various new elements each year.

As in recent years, the wordmark leans forward, representing speed and a never-ending commitment to progress. That design is placed over a new shield of dark blue that matches the Indiana state flag.

A gold line encircles the shield and wordmark. The timeless legacy of the “500” and IMS also is saluted through the inclusion of the famous Wing and Wheel logo of the track.