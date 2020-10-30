SEXTON GATLIN RACING CONTESTS THE CAL CUP THIS WEEK AT THE LEMOORE RACEWAY

(Lakeside, CA, October 29, 2020) The 2020 season will enter the homestretch for Sexton Gatlin Racing this week when three members of the team trek to the Lemoore Raceway for the annual Cal Cup for Lightning Sprint Cars. Brent Sexton, his 16-year-old son Grant and David Bezio will fly the SGR team flag for the three-night event, which runs from Thursday through Saturday, October 29th, 30th, and 31st.

This week will mark the second year in a row SGR has attacked the Cal Cup and it hopes to improve on last year’s results. Things started off well enough in 2019 when Grant, who was the hottest Lightning Sprint Car driver in the nation at that time, qualified fifth in his group. The following night, Brent was the second fast qualifier in his group. However, those qualifying efforts were the highlight of the weekend for the Lakeside, California based team on the 1/5 of a mile dirt oval. Brent started and finished 12th in the Friday night main event and Grant was four spots behind in 16th.

The final night of the 2019 Cal Cup started off when Brent was second quick in his group, but like Grant the night before, that qualifying effort was the team’s high point of the night. Grant and older brother Dalton, who missed the first night due to a high school football game, did not make the A main event. Brent started outside of the fourth row, but an early retirement from the race saw him finish 19th.

This week, do not look for SGR to have a repeat performance of last year in Lemoore. In fact, a much better outcome should be in the offing as the squad is coming off a great season in the POWRi Lucas Oil Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series. Two weeks ago, Bezio, who resides in San Diego, parked in victory lane for the first time in 2020. He started on the outside of the front row and led every lap of the 20-lap main event. Dalton, who is not competing at Lemoore, gave Bezio all he could handle and banged wheels with his teammate on the last lap before finishing second. Brent started and finished third in the race that went green to checkers with no interruption. Grant was breaking in a new engine and was having some issues with a new engine and pulled off on lap 10.

With the inaugural POWRi Lucas Oil Lightning Sprint Car Series season in the books, Brent ended up second in the championship chase. Grant’s motor issues saw him slide back to third in the final point tally, only three markers behind his dad. Dalton ended up fourth. Bezio rounded out the top five.

Fans will not be permitted to attend this week’s races in Lemoore due to the Covid crisis. However, they can watch Team SGR live all three nights via pay per view on Fast Four Media. To order or four more information, click on the following link https://fastfourmedia.com/schedule/.

After this weekend’s races, SGR will have a couple of weeks off before the season finales at the Bakersfield Speedway on November 17th and the Lightning Sprint Car portion of the Hangtown 100 at the Placerville Speedway on November 19th, 20th, and 21st.

Sexton Gatlin Racing is already preparing for the 2021 campaign. If you would like to join up with the team, please use the contact information above to learn of the details.

Sexton/Gatlin Racing would like to thank the following companies for making the 2020 season possible. Sexton Fire Protection, BK Wings, Troy Dirt, Victory Graphix, Swift Powdercoat, Maxima Oil, Infiniti Shocks and an extra special thanks to Scotty and Jimmy Keys.