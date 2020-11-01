Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap — Martinsville 10.31.20

ROOKIE HARRISON BURTON EARNS BACK-TO-BACK VICTORIES

Burton becomes the youngest winner in Martinsville Speedway history

MARTINSVILLE, Virginia (October 31, 2020) – Rookie of the Year leader Harrison Burton led the most laps (81) and drove to his fourth victory of the season. It is the first time in Burton’s career that he has won back-to-back races and it is the eighth victory for the Toyota Supra this year. Brandon Jones had a solid day with another top-10 finish, but Jones came up just short in advancing to the Championship 4.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Martinsville Speedway

Race 32 of 33 – 131.5 miles, 250 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, HARRISON BURTON

2nd, Justin Allgaier*

3rd, Noah Gragson*

4th, Jeb Burton*

5th, Ross Chastain*

6th, RILEY HERBST

9th, BRANDON JONES

17th, TIMMY HILL

20th, MASON DIAZ

32nd, CARL LONG

33rd, BJ MCLEOD

37th, CHAD FINCHUM

38th, MATT MILLS

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

HARRISON BURTON, No. 20 DEX Imaging Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

What does it mean to win at Martinsville?

“It was a really fun race. Martinsville is one of those places that’s really cool to win at. For me in particular because my family is from here. There’s a guy in a hot dog for Halloween. The fans here are awesome. It’s amazing to win here at what is one of my home tracks I would say and do what my dad did. I think it was his first Xfinity win was here.”

Did you grow up wanting a Grandfather clock with your name on it considering your Dad had one since you were a kid?

“Absolutely. It’s probably one of the coolest trophies in the whole series that we get. It’s pretty hard to describe how exciting this is. My race team worked their tails off on this car expecting us to have to fight to get into Phoenix to win a championship and we got knocked out, but we’ve proven people wrong. We won two in a row in this round and we’re going to go try to make it three at Phoenix.”

What do you take away from the Playoffs heading into 2021?

“Just confidence. I think the schedule got released and it’s the same round going to Phoenix next year. If we can come and perform next year and make it through the first round, we’re going to be fighting for a championship and that’s an amazing feeling. I’m really proud of my race team. They work their tails off on this race car and our DEX Imaging Supra was pretty bad to the bone.”

BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Menards/Jen Weld Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 9th

Solid finish just wasn’t enough. How was your race?

“It was a pretty good day, better than yesterday. Definitely got a lot better, learned a lot from yesterday to help out. We just struggled a bit to get our car to react to some adjustments. We ended up a decent amount freer and was still struggling to turn the corner. We’ve got a couple things that we are going to go back and look at and try to make it better for next year.”

Are you focusing on a win next weekend?

“Yeah, absolutely. I think that we have the setup and I have the notes to do that. We had a really good run earlier this year and I don’t see why we can’t go there and have another really good weekend and win the race.”

