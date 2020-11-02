How Will Virtual Reality Impact Modern Racing Games?

Anyone who was lucky enough to have grown up in the 1970s or 1908s is likely familiar with such racing classics such as Pole Position, F1 Race, and even the top-down platform Spy Hunter. In fact, some of us may even be avid racing fans as adults thanks to the impacts that such games exhibited during our youth. Of course, digital games have come a long way since the era of 16-bit graphics. Not only are they incredibly realistic, but many are beginning to take on a life of their own thanks to the growing presence of artificial intelligence (AI). What does this technology have to offer the gaming community? How will it further impact the way games are played and experienced? Let’s take a more thorough look at these two interesting questions.

More Than Graphics Alone



F1 2020, Project Cars 3, and Moto GP 2020 are some of the latest iterations to hit the marketplace and they are certainly impressive in terms of their graphics. The three-dimensional feel of these platforms leaves little to the imagination and as a result, we become truly immersed within the content itself.



However, the role of artificial intelligence involves more than meets the eye. The cars themselves are much more realistic in terms of how they handle. Track conditions will affect each game and indeed, no two scenarios are ever alike. This brings a whole new level of excitement to the table.



The Role of Customisation



Due to the fact that even seemingly simple online scratch games have taken on a life of their own, we should not be surprised that racing games are just as exciting. This is due to the fact that players can customize their own vehicles and even choose to place some of the most famous drivers in existence behind the wheel. Such options were hardly possible with more basic iterations.



All About the Challenge



Perhaps the most notable impact associated with artificial intelligence involves how much more challenging the races themselves have become. In the past, some competitions were predictable; particularly when playing against NPCs or the computer. Now, algorithms will determine how to best thwart your efforts so that you remain on your toes at all times.



The Advent of “Thinking” Games?



We can now begin to see that racing games are taking on a life of their own. In fact, some players have even started to believe that the games are “thinking” in a human sense. Of course, this is not really the case (at least not yet). The software has simply become more complex and therefore, more difficult to compete against. Might there ever come a day when digital racing platforms are indistinguishable from real-world competitions? The verdict is still out on this question. However, there is no doubt that racing fans of all ages will be amazed at what these new iterations have in offer. You can therefore always find what you are looking for.