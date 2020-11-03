Carson Hocevar – Phoenix Raceway Race Advance

Lucas Oil 250 | Phoenix Raceway Race Advance

Team: No. 42 /iRacing/GM Parts Now Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Hocevar on Racing at Phoenix: “It’s been fun working with this Niece Motorsports team this year,” said Hocevar. “We have a lot to look forward to. I know we’ll have a strong truck Friday night to close out the year. I’m really looking forward to next season with this team too. A huge thank you to everyone at Niece Motorsports for all of their hard work this year.”

Hocevar at Phoenix: Friday night’s race at Phoenix Raceway marks Hocevar’s second NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at the track. Hocevar’s previous start came last season.

On the Truck: The No. 42 Chevrolet will carry the iRacing and GM Parts Now colors at Phoenix Raceway.

With over 110,000 active users, iRacing is the world’s premier motorsport racing simulation. Since it was established in 2004, iRacing has developed dozens of formal partnerships in the motorsport industry to help create the most authentic racing simulation in the world. iRacing promotes elite eSport world championships with eNASCAR, Porsche, and World of Outlaws, and allows users to race just about any discipline imaginable on more than 80 tracks.

GM Parts Now is the go-to online auto parts store for OEM car parts. Whether customers are looking to repair or customize an old or new vehicle, GM Parts Now has what you need. GM Parts Now offers car parts and GM accessories for a variety of years, makes and models.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.