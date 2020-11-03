GMS Racing Gander Trucks Phoenix Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Trench Shoring / Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Phoenix Raceway Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 2, Best start: 3, Best finish: 10, Laps led: 16

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 22, Wins: 4, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 8, Top 10s: 12, Stage Wins: 11, Laps led: 560

Notes:

– Sheldon Creed has qualified for the Championship 4 for the first time in his career and enters the season finale as the number one seed.

– Creed and the No. 2 team will compete with chassis No. 327 this weekend in Phoenix. Creed has three starts with this chassis in 2020 including a win at Gateway in August.

– Creed has a series high 11 stage wins and 560 laps led in 2020.

Quote:

“I’m pumped heading into Phoenix. We had a decent run here last year and our teammate won so we have some good notes to go off of. My guys have built me fast trucks all year and I know this week will be the same. We’re going to go out there and leave it all on the line and hopefully walk away with another win and a championship.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 Michael Roberts Construction Chevrolet Silverado

Phoenix Raceway Gander Trucks Stats

– No prior Gander Trucks starts at Phoenix Raceway.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 22, Wins: 2, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 6, Top 10s: 12, Laps led: 328, Stage wins: 5

Notes:

– Zane Smith is set to make his first Gander Trucks start at Phoenix Raceway. The rookie has a pair of top-five finishes in the November 2019 Xfinity Series race and the 2020 ARCA race at the track.

– Smith and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 330 on Friday in Phoenix. Smith has led 120 laps in five starts with this chassis this season, including his trip to victory lane at Dover in August.

– Smith is the only rookie to qualify for the Championship 4 and enters the season finale as the number four seed.

Quote:

“It’s so cool to be able to compete for a championship in my rookie season. We’ve known all year that we need to work together as a team, and that’s what’s gotten us to this point with three GMS trucks in the final four. Phoenix is one of my favorite racetracks and I had a strong finish in Xfinity last year and ARCA this year. Friday night is going to be competitive, but I’m ready to go chase a win and my first championship.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 23 Plan B Sales Chevrolet Silverado

Phoenix Raceway Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 2, Best start: 5, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 2, Laps led: 19

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 22, Wins: 1, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 10, Top 10s: 15, Laps led: 391, Stage Wins: 6

Notes:

– Brett Moffitt’s No. 23 PlanB Sales Silverado will be a tribute to retiring seven-time NASCAR cup Series Champion, Jimmie Johnson, and a throwback to the infamous No. 48 Chevrolet he piloted in 2007, for his second Cup title.

– Moffitt will compete for his second Gander Trucks championship on Friday night and is seeded third in the standings entering the season finale. This is the third consecutive year that Moffitt has qualified for the Championship 4.

– Moffitt and the No. 23 team will compete with chassis No. 328 this weekend in Phoenix. Moffitt has two top-five finishes and 50 laps led in three starts with this chassis this season.

– Moffitt has one win at Phoenix Raceway in 2018.

Quote:

“Friday night is all about winning and taking home that second championship. I won here in 2018 so I know what it takes to do make it to victory lane at Phoenix Raceway. This team has worked hard all year to be consistent and make it to this point, now we’ve just got to go out finish the job with another win.”

Sam Mayer, No. 24 All Weather Armour Chevrolet Silverado

Phoenix Raceway Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 1

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 5, Wins: 1, Best start: 15, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 2, Laps led: 54

Notes:

– Sam Mayer has one prior Gander Trucks start at Phoenix Raceway in 2019. Mayer started on pole for the 2019 ARCA West race and led 63 laps.

– Mayer and the No. 24 team will compete with chassis No. 312 this week in Phoenix. Teammate Zane Smith competed with this chassis at Gateway earlier this season. This chassis finished in the top 10 three times in five starts in 2019 for GMS.

– Mayer will pull double duty this weekend, competing in the ARCA West Series race on Saturday morning.

Quote:

“Coming off a roller coaster of a weekend at Martinsville, we just have to put our head down and get to work. It’s cool that we have three of our GMS teammates in the final four, and I hope that they can get the championship. My primary goal for Friday night is to win and prove myself for next year. I can’t thank GMS enough for the great year I’ve had with them in the Truck Series.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Phoenix Raceway Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 2, Best finish: 6, Top 10s: 1

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 22, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 9, Laps led: 54, Stage wins: 1

Notes:

– Tyler Ankrum will return to run full-time for GMS Racing in the Gander Trucks in 2021.

– Ankrum and the No. 26 team will utilize chassis No. 311 at Phoenix. Ankrum has one top-five finish in two starts with this chassis in 2020.

Quote:

“I’m bummed we’re not in the hunt for a championship anymore, but I’m proud my teammates for representing GMS in the final four. My guys on the 26 team bring fast trucks to the track every week and I know this week will be the same. We still have a bit of unfinished business this year and that’s to go out and win a race on Friday night.”

