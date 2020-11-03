Ryan Truex – Phoenix Raceway Race Advance

Lucas Oil 150 | Phoenix Raceway Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Marquis Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ryan Truex

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Ryan_Truex

Truex on Racing at Phoenix: “I’m looking forward to closing out the season strong with this Niece Motorsports team in our Marquis Spas Chevrolet,” said Truex. “I’m thankful for the opportunity that Al Niece and our partners have afforded me to go racing this year. We’re looking to close out the year with a strong finish.”

Truex at Phoenix: Truex has two previous NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, with his best finish of ninth coming in 2012.

The Mayetta, New Jersey native has six NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes. His best finish was a runner-up finish coming in 2019.

He also has one NASCAR Cup Series start at Phoenix Raceway, coming in 2014.

On the Truck: The No. 40 Chevrolet will carry the Marquis colors at Phoenix Raceway.

Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, offers creative and innovative designs that provide the ultimate soaking experience, cost less to operate, and require the least amount of maintenance. Marquis spas are designed with cutting-edge features for supreme comfort and long-lasting enjoyment. Marquis is proud to craft a spa designed to enhance health and well-being.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.