Top 5 EcoBoost Mods | “The Haul” Video

PAOLI, Pa. (November 3rd, 2020) – E-commerce aftermarket parts retailer, AmericanTrucks (AT) releases another episode of “The Haul” YouTube video series. AT host, Justin Dugan offers up his picks for the top 5, 2015+ F150 EcoBoost upgrades. The video shows each part installed on a 2016 3.5L EcoBoost XLT, however, all the parts are available for 2.7L EcoBoost owners as well.

Justin’s first choice is a JLT 3.0 catch can or oil separator. This affordable upgrade is recommended for its simplicity, ease of installation, and build quality. Next on the list, is a Rousch cold air intake with over 100, 5-start reviews on AT’s website. With 25% less restriction over the factory intake, more power, improved fuel economy, and good looks, it’s easy to see why an intake is a smart beginner mod. Upgrading the stock intercooler to a larger option will keep it from dropping off dramatically in warm situations. The Mishimoto performance intercooler shown in the video does not require a tune. It is carb certified and comes with a lifetime warranty. Under the truck, Justin recommends switching out the factory exhaust for one with a little more presence. Justin saves “the most potent modification on the list” for last, recommending a custom tune and handheld tuning device by Lund. Highlights include extra horsepower, torque, improved drivability, and a killer throttle response.

AT’s new video breaks down 5 popular mods for F150 EcoBoost owners 2015 and newer. The video allows truck owners to get a taste of what each part has to offer in a format that’s easy to digest. AT plans to continue “The Haul” video series and invites truck-owners to subscribe to their YouTube channel to be notified of new episodes once they are released.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/thehaul-f150-october-2020.html

