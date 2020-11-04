Allgaier awarded final Xfinity Series pole of 2020

Veteran Justin Allgaier will start on pole position for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 7.

Allgaier, who finished in the runner-up spot in last weekend’s Xfinity Playoff event at Martinsville Speedway, was awarded the pole for Phoenix based on four stats: current owner points standings, the driver’s results from a previous Xfinity race, the owner’s results from a previous Xfinity race and the fastest lap established from a previous Xfinity race.

This marks the second time this season where Allgaier will start on pole position. In addition, Allgaier enters the finale as one of the final four Playoff contenders who will compete for this year’s Xfinity Series championship. Allgaier, who is in his 10th full-time season in the Xfinity level and in his fourth appearance in the Championship 4 round, is set to return to JR Motorsports in 2021.

Chase Briscoe, who has won nine races this season and is set to graduate to the NASCAR Cup Series with Stewart-Haas Racing in 2021, will start alongside Allgaier on the front row. Austin Cindric and Justin Haley will start in third and fourth, with the final four title contenders occupying the top-four starting spots.

Rookie Harrison Burton, who won last weekend’s event at Martinsville, will start in fifth place. Noah Gragson, Ross Chastain, Brandon Jones, Riley Herbst and Michael Annett will start in the top 10.

Starting in positions 11-24 are Ryan Sieg, Brett Moffitt, Jeremy Clements, Brandon Brown, Myatt Snider, Josh Williams, Tommy Joe Martins, Daniel Hemric, Timmy Hill, Jesse Little, Alex Labbe, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Joe Graf Jr. and Mason Diaz.

Starting in positions 25-37 are Colby Howard, Donald Theetge, B.J. McLeod, Ryan Vargas, David Starr, Kody Vanderwal, Kyle Weatherman, Matt Mills, Bayley Currey, J.J. Yeley, C.J. McLaughlin, Jesse Iwuji and Stan Mullis.

The 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway will occur on Saturday, November 7, at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.