Chastain Looks to End Season on a High Note with Kaulig Racing

Ross Chastain Notes

Best start at Phoenix Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 5th (2020)

Best finish at Phoenix Raceway in the NXS: 9th (2020)

Laps led in 2020: 543 laps

Laps complete in 2020: 98.7%

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start at Phoenix Raceway in the NXS: 4th (2016 & 2017)

Best finish at Phoenix Raceway in the NXS: 5th (2020)

Race Notes

Saturday, November 7 at 5PM ET on NBCSN

Stages: 45/90/200 Laps

Ross Chastain Quote“We’re going to Phoenix. Justin Haley and the LeafFilter Gutter Protection car have a chance at the championship! I’m so excited for those guys – Alex Yontz and everyone on that car. This No. 10 team is going to go finish fifth in the points after we win this race and end the season on a high note. We had a really fast car there in the spring, but we had one small power-steering leak. We lost power steering, but we were able to get it fixed and get back on the lead lap late in the race and finish 10th. I know we will have the speed, so we will go spoil the party and try to just outrun everybody. We’ve shown the speed all year, and if we get the car working good and turning good in the center up in that VHT spray, the sticky spray painted high in the corners, I think the track will migrate up there.

I’ve got a lot of family coming out. We are going to have some good times out in phoenix, enjoy a little vacation, and finish this season on a high note. Check us out Saturday in the Nutrien Ag Solutions car – the final race in our black and green colors this Saturday.”

About Kaulig Racing™Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.