GMS Racing ARCA West Phoenix Preview

Sam Mayer, No. 21 A&A All The Way Chevrolet

Phoenix Raceway ARCA West Stats

– Starts: 1, Best start: 1, Best finish: 2

2020 ARCA Menards Series West Stats

– Starts: 1, Wins: 1, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 1, Laps led: 138

Notes:

– Sam Mayer’s No.21 Chevrolet will feature the A&A All the Way Foundation on Saturday at Phoenix. A&A All The Way Foundation is dedicated to making an impact in the lives of our nation’s youth through charitable giving and action. The foundation actively executes events that inspire, educate and promote unity and diversity across multiple communities.

– Mayer started on pole and finished second in the 2019 ARCA West event at Phoenix Raceway. The 2020 ARCA East and ARCA Showdown champion also has one Gander Trucks start and one ARCA Menards Series start at the track.

– Mayer’s most recent ARCA West race was the season opener at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway where he won from the pole and led 138 laps.

– Mayer and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 410 this weekend in Phoenix. Mayer earned a pair of top-five finishes with this chassis at Pocono and Kentucky earlier this season.

Quote:

“Last race of the year with GMS and I’m really excited for it because I know we can win this race. There are a lot of cars in the field this weekend and it’s going to be a fun one with how the restarts are at Phoenix. I can’t thank everyone enough for the hard work this year, and I’m ready to cap it off with a win!”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Zane Smith as well as part-time with David Gravel and Chase Purdy. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer. Since the team began in 2014 GMS Racing won the 2016 Gander Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Championship and the 2019 ARCA East championship. The organization has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

