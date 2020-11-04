Haley Prepared for Championship Run in Phoenix

Kaulig Racing, Haley to Compete for First-Ever NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

Justin Haley Notes

Best start at Phoenix Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 10th (2019)

Best finish at Phoenix Raceway in the NXS: 5th (2020)

Laps led in 2020: 113 laps

Laps complete in 2020: 98.3%

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start at Phoenix Raceway in the NXS: 4th (2016 & 2017)

Best finish at Phoenix Raceway in the NXS: 5th (2020)

Race Notes

Saturday, November 7 at 5PM ET on NBCSN

Stages: 45/90/200 Laps

Justin Haley Quote

“We’ve done it! We’ve made it to the final four. That’s the whole point of the season. The whole goal of the season is to rack up wins and rack up enough points to get ourselves into the final four. We had some difficulties in Martinsville, but we were able to overcome them just barely enough to lock ourselves into the championship four.

I can’t wait to get to Phoenix. We’ve been super good there in the past. I’ve been good there. I have sat on the pole there I believe in a K&N car, and I ran up front in the trucks. I’m looking forward to it. Our short-track program is amazing. I know Phoenix isn’t quite a short track – it’s called an intermediate, but it’s a short track in our eyes. We’ve been doing a lot of simulator time getting prepped for this at Chevrolet. I can’t thank everyone at LeafFilter Gutter Protection and Kaulig Racing enough for getting this No. 11 car into the final four. We’ve got a shot at it, and that’s all you can ask for as a driver. Hopefully we hit the set up perfectly, and we can drive away into the sunset with a championship come Saturday.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at www.leaffilter.com.