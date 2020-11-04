Toyota Racing – Weekly Preview – 11.04.20

This Week in Motorsports: November 2-8, 2020

· NCS/NXS/NGROTS/ARCA WEST: Phoenix Raceway – November 6-8

PLANO, Texas (November 4, 2020) – It all comes down to this weekend as the championship races for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series West take place at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS| NGROTS

Hamlin Looks for First Title… Denny Hamlin looks to finish an incredible season with his first NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) title. Hamlin earned his second straight Daytona 500 win to start the season and added six more victories on his way to a Championship 4 berth. Hamlin won this race one season ago to earn his way into the 2019 Championship 4, leading 143 laps (of 312) and earning his second Phoenix Raceway win.

Busch Plans to Add to Phoenix Success … Kyle Busch has an incredible track record at Phoenix Raceway. The Las Vegas-native has won two of the last four NCS races in Phoenix. Busch also has 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) victories and two Truck Series wins at the facility.

Jones Looks to Provide More Memories in Phoenix… Brandon Jones provided a milestone for Toyota the last time he raced in Phoenix as the 23-year-old driver led the final 20 laps on his way to his second career victory – and Toyota’s 500th NASCAR win. Jones has continued to have success this season, earning a career-best in victories, top-five finishes and top-10’s.

Burton Continues to Impress… Harrison Burton has driven to back-to-back victories for the first time in his career with a dominating performance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway last Saturday. The 20-year-old driver led the most laps in a race for the first time and turns to Phoenix where he was part of a Joe Gibbs Racing top-three sweep in March.

Smith Returns to Phoenix… For 18-year-old driver Chandler Smith, most tracks are new to him, but that is not the case at Phoenix Raceway. Smith made his fourth career NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) start at Phoenix last fall and scored a third-place finish. Smith also earned a victory in the ARCA Menards Series race at Phoenix Raceway earlier this season.

Friesen Defending Race Winner… Stewart Friesen drove to his second career victory at Phoenix Raceway last season in Phoenix. Friesen and his team are continuing to show progress as the 2020 season ends. Friesen has led the last three races and is coming off a sixth-place finish in Martinsville – his seventh top-10 finish in the last 10 races.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA West

Love Ready to Claim Title… Jesse Love comes into Phoenix looking to claim his first ARCA Menards Series West title. The 15-year-old driver has been extremely impressive in his rookie season with top-10 finishes in every race and an average finish of 2.9. Love holds a 14-point advantage heading into Saturday’s race.

Gibbs Looking to Stay Undefeated Out West… Ty Gibbs makes his final ARCA start this season and is set to compete in just his second ARCA West race. In his first start in the series last season at Phoenix, Gibbs drove from the 22nd starting position to the win, leading the final 38 laps.

