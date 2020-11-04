Trevor Bayne – Phoenix Raceway Race Advance

Lucas Oil 250 | Phoenix Raceway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 AirPower Foundation Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Trevor Bayne

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport, @TBayne6

Bayne on Racing at Phoenix: “We’re thankful to have the AirPower Foundation back on the truck, and I’m ready to finish the season strong this weekend at Phoenix,” said Bayne. “A good result in the last race of the year is always important for momentum into the offseason.”

Bayne at Phoenix: Friday’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Phoenix Raceway marks Bayne’s first Truck Series start at the track.

Bayne has 10 NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, with one top-five and six top-10 finishes. Bayne’s best finish of fourth came in 2013.

The Tennessee-native has eight NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the AirPower Foundation colors at Phoenix Raceway on Friday night.

The AirPower Foundation was established by the nation’s oldest civilian military support organization.

Since its formation in 1999, the AirPower Foundation provides funding for programs dedicated to supporting active duty military, veterans, and their families. AirPower also supports projects to assist wounded warriors, ill or injured service members, our GoldStar families of the fallen, veterans of previous wars and educational projects to make sure the next generation understands the honor and sacrifice of serving our country. AirPower is the only organization authorized by the Vietnam POW organization NAMPOW to support them.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.