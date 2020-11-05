JCR welcomes new partner Diecast Kings for the 2020 season finale

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is happy to announce that Diecast Kings will be joining the JCR family for their first time this weekend at Phoenix Raceway as Primary sponsor of the #51 Camaro SS in Jeremy’s 365th career start.

“What a cool Fan car we have for our last race of the season. Cameron from Diecast Kings came to us with this idea of a season finale Fan car and it did not disappoint! It has been an up and down year all around for all of us and what better way than to appreciate our GREAT FANS!!” said Clements.

Joining Diecast Kings as associate sponsors will be: Whitetail Smokeless, Chalew, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC Circle Body Shop, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, TriTec Seals. CoMetic and ZMAX

FAST FACTS:

• Best Start 10th – 11/2019

• Best Finish 11th – 11/2014

• 21st career start at Phoenix

ABOUT DIECAST KINGS

Diecast Kings is owned by Cameron Sacha from Parkersburg, WV. Cameron turned his hobby of collecting NASCAR diecast into his dream business when he founded Diecast Kings in 2013.

Diecast Kings is a dealer with Lionel, Autoworld, Greenlight and Checkered Flag sports. They provided the latest and greatest in quality products in NASCAR diecast cars, team shirts, team hats, INDY cars, and NHRA. Please www.diecastkings.com to see their full selection.

JCR TEAM

Team: No. 51

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Clements Racing Engines

Twitter: @JClement51 @JCR_Clements51

Facebook: Jeremy Clements Racing