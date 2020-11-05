RCR Event Preview – Phoenix Raceway

Richard Childress Racing at Phoenix Raceway … In 125 starts at Phoenix Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has scored six victories with drivers Ryan Newman (2017), Kevin Harvick (2013, 2012, Mar. 2006, Nov. 2006) and Dale Earnhardt (1990). The Welcome, N.C. organization has also found success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with three wins by drivers Elliott Sadler (2012), Clint Bowyer (2007) and Kevin Harvick (2006).

Catch the Action … The NASCAR Xfinity Series Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 at Phoenix Raceway will be televised live Saturday, November 7, beginning at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway will be televised live Sunday, November 8, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



This Week’s Dow Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Phoenix Raceway … Dillon has 13 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway to his credit, earning two top-10 finishes. He earned his best finish of eighth at the track in November 2018.

Dow brings a science and engineering crew who is driven by limitless curiosity to the RCR Team … Austin Dillon and the RCR team are again supported by Dow’s materials science expertise and technologies this season. Backed by the power of data analysis and virtual modeling, Dow develops and manufactures high-performance components and materials custom-made for the No. 3 car. Dow and RCR’s partnership has expedited innovation and shortened testing time in the automotive industry by recreating in the lab one of the most extreme environments – the racetrack. After 7 years of collaboration, Dow scientists and RCR engineers are continuing to work together to make the No. 3 car faster, safer and more precise. Stay up to date with Dow’s exciting developments at www.dow.com/sports and follow us on Twitter @DowSports & @DowNewsroom.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

Phoenix Raceway serves as the Championship race this season, taking over that finale from Homestead-Miami Speedway. What are your thoughts on that?

“It’s hard to recreate what Homestead-Miami Speedway has been able to do for our championship race the last couple of years so Phoenix Raceway has a lot to live up to, but I feel like it being a short track and a place where guys can get to each other, it should be a good race and I’m excited to see what it can deliver. Martinsville definitely did not disappoint from a fan perspective, so I feel like everyone tuning in will be able to experience a good race. I personally like racing at Phoenix Raceway. We had a really fast car at Phoenix in the spring but ended up crashing out early with a cut tire. Still, we were able to gather a little bit of a notebook and I think we will be fast this weekend so that we can finish our season off strong.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 I Am Second Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Phoenix Raceway …

This weekend marks Tyler Reddick’s second NASCAR Cup Series start at Phoenix Raceway. Reddick was on track for a strong finish during this year’s spring event at Phoenix, racing as high as second and mainly in the top-five before a tire issue took him out of the race early during the final stage. Reddick also has five previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the milelong track, finishing third in both races last year and collecting two top-10 finishes in 2018. He also has three NASCAR Truck Series starts and two top-10 finishes at Phoenix Raceway.

About I Am Second … I Am Second is a non-profit that ignites hope and inspires people to live for something greater than themselves. Launched in 2008, the iamsecond.com website features more than 100 powerful short films of athletes, actors, models, musicians, cultural influencers and everyday people who have found hope through a relationship with Jesus. Watch their stories and find out more at iamsecond.com.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

You had a fast No. 8 I Am Second Chevrolet the last time we were at Phoenix Raceway before tire issues took you out of the race early. What are your expectations for this weekend’s return to the track?

“Phoenix Raceway was a bit of a surprise for me this year. It’s a track I still find really tricky to figure out, but my team worked hard all throughout that weekend to really dial in the handling of our No. 8 I Am Second Chevrolet, and it paid off for the race. The traction compound that weekend worked really well to open up another groove on the track surface, so I’m hoping that has the same effect this time around. We’re going back there with the same set-up since it ran so well, so I’m optimistic that we can have another really good run this weekend. It would be great to put together a solid race to close out our season on a high note.”

This Week’s No. 21 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro at Phoenix Raceway… Myatt Snider will strap into the No. 21 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro for the final time of the 2020 season this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Snider made his first Phoenix Raceway start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series earlier this season. The Charlotte native also has two career NASCAR Truck Series starts at the one-mile raceway in 2016 and 2018.

About TaxSlayer … TaxSlayer makes online tax filing accessible for millions of Americans, with an easy-to-use platform and unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2020 and processed $15 billion in refunds. TaxSlayer achieved a 4.5/5 TrustScore on consumer review site Trustpilot, with 87% of its customers rating the tax filing platform Great or Excellent. For more information, visit www.TaxSlayer.com.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTE

You made your first Phoenix Raceway start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series earlier this season. Is there anything you can take away from that race and apply it to be better this weekend?

“Yeah, absolutely. Any previous experience is important at the racetrack, especially this year since we don’t have any practice or qualifying to lean on. My crew chief, Andy Street, and my entire Richard Childress Racing team have spent a lot of time preparing for this week. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do as a team this time around. I feel like I’ve learned and matured a lot as a driver this year, so I’m looking forward to finishing out the season strong this weekend.”