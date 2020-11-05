Weekend schedule for Phoenix 2020 season finale

The NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series all head to Phoenix Raceway this weekend for the 2020 championship season finale.

Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin will be competing for the Cup Series Championship while Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier and Justin Haley vie for the Xfinity Series title.

Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Grant Enfinger and Zane Smith will contend for the Truck Series 2020 championship.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, November 6

8 p.m.: Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 race (Stages 45/90/150 Laps = 150 Miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Pole: Grant Enfinger

Saturday, November 7

2 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West Arizona Lottery 100 race (100 Laps, 100 Miles) Trackpass/MRN

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 race (Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 200 Miles) NBCSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Pole: Justin Allgaier

Sunday, November 8

3 p.m.: Cup Series Season Finale 500 race (Stages 75/190/312 Laps = 312 Miles) NBC/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Pole: Chase Elliott