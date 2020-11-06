CHEVY NCS AT PHOENIX 2: Team Chevy Advance

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

SEASON FINALE 500

PHOENIX RACEWAY

AVONDALE, ARIZONA

NOVEMBER 8, 2020

PHOENIX: SEASON FINALE

The Championship Four is set in NASCAR’s three national series and a trip to Phoenix Raceway will determine the 2020 NASCAR Champions. For the first time in NASCAR history, the 1-mile Arizona tri-oval will be the host of the season finale for the 2020 NASCAR season. The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Season Finale 500 will be the second appearance by NASCAR’s premier series at Phoenix Raceway this season and the 36th event on the schedule to close out the season. Of the four drivers locked into the Championship Four and the final round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, Hendrick Motorsports and Team Chevy driver, Chase Elliott, will make his first-career appearance in the Championship Four and battle for his first NASCAR Cup Series Champion title.

Four events will be packed into three days of action at Phoenix Raceway, with the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) kicking off the championship weekend with the Lucas Oil 150 on Friday, November 6, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Saturday’s doubleheader will get underway with an appearance by the ARCA Menards Series’ Arizona Lottery 100 at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race, Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The championship weekend and 2020 NASCAR season is capped off with the NASCAR Cup Series’ Season Finale 500 on Sunday, November 8, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

CHAMPIONSHIP FOUR

With nine races in the books for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, all eyes are on the final stop on the NASCAR schedule at Phoenix Raceway. The 2020 season came with a variety of ‘firsts’, which included a change of venue for the season finale as Phoenix Raceway takes over the host role. The 1-mile Arizona tri-oval is only the second track to host the NASCAR championship weekend since the implementation of the Playoffs into the series in 2004, joining Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Coming off of his first-career victory at Martinsville Speedway and fourth of the 2020 season, Hendrick Motorsports and Team Chevy’s, Chase Elliott, is among the four drivers left to compete for the title of the NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In just his fifth full-time season in NASCAR’s premier series, Elliott has earned a NASCAR Playoffs berth in each of the past five seasons.

Going into the Championship Four and Season Finale at Phoenix Raceway, let’s look back at Elliott’s 2020 season thus far, as well as key statistics in his 9-career NCS starts at Phoenix Raceway:

Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 1LE

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Season:

Victories: 4 (Charlotte Motor Speedway, Daytona Road Course, Charlotte Road Course, Martinsville Speedway)

Top-Fives’: 14; Top-10’s: 21; Laps Led: 1,094; Average Finish: 12.00

Stage Wins: 10

At Phoenix: Top-Five’s: 2; Top-10’s: 5; Laps led: 249; Poles: 1; Average Finish: 13.0

Elliott’s NASCAR Cup Series Career:

Victories: 10 in 185-career NASCAR Cup Series starts

Top-five’s: 58; Top-10’s 95, Laps Led: 2,938, Average Finish: 13.5

GMS Racing has put on a stellar performance during the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Playoff run, securing three of the Championship Four spots. GMS Racing and Team Chevy’s, Sheldon Creed, piloted his No. 2 Chevrolet Silverado to his first-career NGROTS win at Kentucky Speedway this year, then adding three additional victories to his impressive 2020 season. GMS Racing teammate, Brett Moffitt, captured the victory at Kansas Speedway in his No. 23 Chevrolet Silverado, the first race of the Round of Eight, securing his position into the Championship Four. In his first full-time season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, fellow GMS Racing teammate, Zane Smith, raced his way into the Championship Four by virtue of points. In his notable rookie season in the No. 21 Chevrolet Silverado, he scored his first-career victory at Michigan International Speedway, following it up with a second win on the season at Dover International Speedway just two weeks later.

Of the four drivers left to battle for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, two of those spots are filled by Team Chevy drivers: Justin Allgaier and Justin Haley. JR Motorsports’ winningest driver, Justin Allgaier, drove his No. 7 Camaro SS to three victories thus far this season. In his fifth season with JR Motorsports, the 2020 season marks the fourth trip to the Championship Four in the past five seasons. In just his second full-time season in the series, Kaulig Racing’s, Justin Haley, will have his first-career opportunity to compete for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship. Haley captured his first win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway in June 2020. He went on to later win at Daytona International Speedway and became a back-to-back winner at Talladega, making it three consecutive superspeedway wins in his No. 11 Camaro SS.

Heading into the Season Finale at Phoenix Raceway, here is where Chevrolet sits in the Manufacturer Points Standings for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series:

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

1. Chevrolet: 1,155 points

2. Ford: 1,126 points

3. Toyota: 1,069 points

NASCAR GANDER RV & OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES

1. Chevrolet: 787 points

2. Toyota: 780 points

3. Ford: 770 points

BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Victories by current Team Chevy drivers at Phoenix Raceway include:

Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1 1LE, has four wins (November 2009, April and November 2008, November 2007)

Kurt Busch, No. 1 Monster Energy Camaro ZL1 1LE, has one win (April 2005)

Matt Kenseth, No. 42 Credit One Bank Camaro ZL1 1LE, has two wins (November 2002 and November 2017)

· Phoenix Raceway has been the host of 48 NASCAR Cup Series events, with Chevrolet topping all manufacturers with 23 trips to victory lane. Of those triumphs, there was a streak of 10-in-a-row from the November 2005 event through the April 2010 event. In addition, Chevrolet has captured 18 Busch Pole Award’s, 110 top-five’s, 217 top-10’s and led 6,075 laps.

· In NASCAR’s three national series, Chevrolet has won the following Manufacturers and Drivers Championships:

NASCAR Cup Series: 39 Manufacturers Championships; 31 Driver’s Championships

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 21 Manufacturers Championships; 21 Driver’s Championships

NASCAR Gander Outdoors & RV Truck Series: 9 Manufacturers Championships: 13 Driver’s Championships

· Of the 13 different organizations that have captured a victory at Phoenix Raceway, Chevrolet team, Hendrick Motorsports, leads the way with 10.

· Going into his final race of his full-time NASCAR Cup Series career, Jimmie Johnson needs just one more win to tie Bobby Allison and Darrell Waltrip for fifth on the all-time victory list with 84.

JIMMIE JOHNSON’S FINAL RIDE

This weekend’s event marks the final race of Jimmie Johnson’s full-time NASCAR Cup Series career. The Career Chevrolet driver has left a lasting legacy in NASCAR’s premier series and the record book proves just that. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion shares the record for the most NCS championships, tying Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty. The Hendrick Motorsports driver is the only driver in NASCAR history to win five consecutive titles (2006-2010). With 83-career victories in NASCAR’s premier series, he ties Cale Yarborough for sixth on the all-time win list and is the top among active drivers. Through 20 seasons and 685-career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, Johnson has captured 231 top-five’s, 373 top-10’s and has led 18,937 laps.

STARTING LINE-UP:

For the remainder of the 2020 NCS season, the starting lineups will be determined by a competition-based formula, combining the following metrics from the previous race event: 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the Owner points position. Coming off of his recent win at Martinsville Speedway, Chase Elliott will lead the field to the green from the pole position in his No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 1LE.

Here are Team Chevy’s top-20 starters for Sunday’s Season Finale 500:

1st Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 1LE

6th Alex Bowman, No. 88 ChevyGoods.com/Truck Hero Camaro ZL1 1LE

7th Kurt Busch, No. 1 Monster Energy Camaro ZL1 1LE

16th Matt Kenseth, No. 42 Credit One Bank Camaro ZL1 1LE

18th Austin Dillon, No. 3 DOW Camaro ZL1 1LE

20th Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Kroger Camaro ZL1 1LE

TUNE-IN:

NBC will telecast the Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 8th, at 3:00 p.m. ET. Live coverage of the 312-mile, 312-lap event to determine the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion can also be found on the NBC Sports Gold app, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 2nd IN STANDINGS

“I’m still kind of wrapping my head around everything, I feel like. I’ve never been in this position before, so I think myself, much like a lot of people around me are kind of learning this together. For me, I’m just taking it a day at a time and just enjoying the moment. I’ve been saying that a lot lately, and I think it’s really important to do that. I’ve heard my dad say that over the years that he wished he enjoyed certain moments more and didn’t just run through them. So I’m just trying to enjoy it. This is a big opportunity – it’s not an easy thing to make the final four, it’s not something you should ever take for granted, may not ever be here again, so I recognize that and I recognize that we have a very solid team. As the No. 9 team in general, I think we are very capable of going and contending this weekend and I believe that and I think we just have to make the most of a great opportunity and enjoy it and try to thrive in the moment and hope for the best.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 CHEVYGOODS.COM/TRUCK HERO CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 6th IN STANDINGS

“It is a bummer to not be going for a championship this weekend at my home track, but we have nothing to be disappointed in. This No. 88 team has worked their butts off all season, but especially these last 12 or 13 weeks. We have had great Chevrolet Camaros each and every week and it shows. I think people saw us as a wildcard throughout the playoffs and it was our goal to show everyone that we deserved to be here.”

“Going home to Arizona is always special and to see Phoenix Raceway get the Championship race is great. Phoenix is one of those tracks where I feel like we have just had some bad luck. The 2016 race is still a race where we look back and know that we could have gotten the win there. This 88 team has been working hard on our cars both at the track and the shop, so I know we are going to unload a fast Chevrolet on Sunday. Winning at my home track would be a great ending to this crazy season. Being so close in 2016 was tough, but this team never gives up.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 10th IN STANDINGS

PHOENIX RACEWAY SERVES AS THE CHAMPIONSHIP RACE THIS SEASON, TAKING OVER THE FINALE FROM HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY. WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON THAT?

“It’s hard to recreate what Homestead-Miami Speedway has been able to do for our championship race the last couple of years, so Phoenix Raceway has a lot to live up to, but I feel like it being a short track and a place where guys can get to each other, it should be a good race and I’m excited to see what it can deliver. Martinsville definitely did not disappoint from a fan perspective, so I feel like everyone tuning in will be able to experience a good race. I personally like racing at Phoenix Raceway. We had a really fast car at Phoenix in the Spring but ended up crashing out early with a cut tire. Still, we were able to gather a little bit of a notebook and I think we will be fast this weekend so that we can finish our season off strong.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 13th IN STANDINGS

BYRON ON THE SEASON FINALE BEING AT PHOENIX RACEWAY:

“It’s going to be a lot different I feel like finishing the season in Phoenix instead of Homestead. Phoenix put on a good race the last time we were there this spring. Between the PJ1 and the low downforce, I think it was a really good recipe for good racing. I envision it being about the same when we go back this weekend. Intensity will be high with the championship four battling it out, but hopefully we can go out there and be the ‘best of the rest’ and take the win. That would be a lot of fun to end the season that way.”

BYRON ON THE CHARACTERISTICS OF PHOENIX RACEWAY:

“While it’s a mile in length, Phoenix really races more like a short trac. With the way you use the brakes and how much you are on and off the throttle, it really has the rhythm of a short track. It has long straightaways but then short track-like corners. It does have higher speeds though which is characteristic of a bigger track including the downforce aspect.”

CHAD KNAUS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 1LE

KNAUS ON HIS FINAL RACE AS A CREW CHIEF:

“I don’t know that it has really set in just yet that this will be my final race as a crew chief. Honestly, I’ve been trying to keep myself really busy. Every time I think about it I start to get pretty sad, so I’ve been staying as busy as I can. I’m sure that when we get to the end of the race Sunday that it’s going to be a tough moment for me and for my brother Jimmie (Johnson). Obviously, it’s going to be tough to walk away from this full time on the crew chief level. It will ultimately be a good thing. It’s a good opportunity for me and it’s a great opportunity for the No. 24 team and for Rudy (Fugle) to really get started on their future.”

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 I AM SECOND CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 19th IN STANDINGS

“Phoenix Raceway was a bit of a surprise for me this year. It’s a track I still find really tricky to figure out, but my team worked hard all throughout that weekend to really dial in the handling of our No. 8 I Am Second Chevrolet, and it paid off for the race. The traction compound that weekend worked really well to open up another groove on the track surface, so I’m hoping that has the same effect this time around. We’re going back there with the same set-up since it ran so well, so I’m optimistic that we can have another really good run there this weekend. It would be great to put together a solid race to close out our season on a high note.”

Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2019): 39

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2019): 31

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2020 STATISTICS:

Wins: 8

Poles: 3

Laps Led: 2,237

Top-five finishes: 49

Top-10 finishes: 117

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 794 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 717

Laps led to date: 236,543

Top-five finishes to date: 4,063

Top-10 finishes to date: 8,399

Total NASCAR Cup wins by corporation, 1949 to date

General Motors: 1,128

Chevrolet: 794

Pontiac: 154

Oldsmobile: 115

Buick: 65

Ford: 804

Ford: 704

Mercury: 96

Lincoln: 4

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467

Dodge: 217

Plymouth: 191

Chrysler: 59

Toyota: 152

