How Motocross Became a Thing for Online Bettors in 2020

Motocross is one of the toughest sports out there. It’s physically demanding, mentally challenging, and incredibly exciting. Yet, for some reason, far too many people think it’s all about twisting throttles and finishing first.

Fortunately, motocross is finally getting the respect it deserves. Not only can you watch the sports on national television; but you can also bet on it. And like football, basketball, and baseball, motocross packs immense betting action.

Being the demanding sport it is, winning bets on motocross is easier said than done. All the same here’s why more and more people are betting on the sport online.

Major Bookmakers Support the Sport

For a long time, motocross featured daredevils that competed in rugged trails for the fun of it. But lately, it has become an organized, televised sport. And for that reason, many bookmakers allow you to bet on major motocross competitions.

Depending on where you live, the age requirement to join an online sportsbook is 18 or 21 years. Creating an account is free and you can bet with as little as $10. Some generous bookies even let you place your first bet free of charge.

But before you join a betting website, take time to choose the right one. Ensure it is licensed and has a secure website. This Gambla casino top list provides a wealth of betting sites to compare. Look out for features you like: Games, payment methods, in-play betting, and customer support.

Lots of Moto Events

Motocross has been around since the 1900s. And over the years, it inspired dozens of events in the UK, Europe, and North America. From the RedBud MX and the Spring Creek National to the Fox Raceway National and the Mammoth Motocross, there’s a racing event almost every month.

The beauty of motocross events is that they pack different challenges for races. The Mammoth Motocross, for example, takes competitors uphill on the Mammoth Mountain on a track 8000 feet long.

On the flip side, the Loretta Lynn’s events in Tennessee are feared for their extreme weather conditions. The RedBud MX, however, provides smoother rides with sweet jumps and thousands of cheering fans.

Of course, motocross is a global sport. And as such, there are plenty of events to wager on internationally. In the UK, some of the biggest competitions are the MXGP, Maxxis ACU, Apico 2, and the Good wood Festival of Speed.

Decent Variety of Betting Markets

Contrary to popular belief, there are plenty of bet types in motocross racing. The most popular bet type is the race winner. Put simply: You select one rider to win a round or the entire competition.

Another bet type is head to head (H2H). With this bet, you predict one of two racers to win a tournament. Then there are duos, where you select the first two racers in a competition. Like regular sports, you can also gamble on futures, predicting racer to win the entire season or rider to retire from an event.

Does it matter which bet types you place? Similar to slots and card games on new casinos UK, your motocross bet type matters. Some markets have extremely lucrative odds—say futures. But predicting the correct season winner is a tad difficult.

On the flip side, some racer winner bets come with poor odds. But they might be easier to predict. So, what should you bet on? According to experienced punters, analyze each motocross event and look for bet types you can predict comfortably.

Live Broadcasts on National TV

As we mentioned earlier, motocross is no longer an amateur sport. It’s something you can watch on a Sunday afternoon with friends and family. In the US, NBC Sports holds the broadcasting rights to cover the Loretta Lynn’s events, Fox Raceway, Spring Creek MN National, RedBud MI, and the Thunder Valley CO National.

You can also stream motocross through on-demand sites and apps. For clarity, we’re talking about streaming all races in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Of course, you could also watch races from British, Australian and South American events.

National coverage of motocross not only helps popularize the sport. But it also provides betting data punters can use wager on events. For example, they can learn about each racer’s records, injury, fitness level and their form based on past events.

Motocross Tipster Sites

Tipsters don’t always get things right. But on average, they are better at predictions than novice punters. That’s why there are so many tipster sites these days, including some dedicated to motocross sports.

Many veteran motocross pundits think you shouldn’t rely on tips from tipsters all the time. Instead, a better approach is to analyze races and make predictions. But then, you can compare your projections with those of tipsters.

What’s more, you can also read the explanations tipsters provide for their prediction. And if you think they make sense, then you can bet based on what the experts say. Otherwise, normalize analyzing events and having confidence in your bets.

Crucially, avoid paid tipsters unless you’re pretty sure they win often. Most of them are expensive anyway. So, if you have to pay for tips, they might as well be correct nearly all the time.

Free Bets and Bonuses

Earlier on, we said that some sportsbooks let you bet free of charge. Bookies do it all the time, especially to new customers. At some betting site, creating a free account alone warrants a free wager.

At most sites, though, you get bonuses after you fund your account with real money. You could receive a 50%, 100% or even 500% bonus. Then you can use the money to wager on your favorite motocross events, football, NASCAR, or basketball games.

Most betting bonuses come with terms and conditions. That’s why it’s not advisable to claim just about any offers. Analyze each bonus: Policies, wagering terms, betting limits, and the maximum you can withdraw. The objective is to find a bonus that can help you win real money. If possible, you want these bonuses regularly.