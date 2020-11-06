Jordan Anderson Racing Phoenix Raceway Preview

Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series Race Overview- Phoenix Raceway; Friday, November 6, 2020

Track: Phoenix Raceway (1 Mile)

Race: Lucas Oil 150; 150 Laps – 45/90/150; 150 Miles

Date/Broadcast: November 6, 2020 8:00 PM ET (5:00 PM PT)

TV: Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and the FOX Sports GO App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)-Check Local Listings, and SiriusXM NASCAR 90

Social Media: Facebook: JordanAndersonRacing Instagram: @JordanAndersonRacing Twitter: @J66Anderson

News and Notes:

– Starting Position: Anderson will start the Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway from the 20th position on Friday night. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by a competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent. Anderson’s starting position for the Lucas Oil 150 will mark his career-best start at the one-mile oval.

– Phoenix Raceway Stats: Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 marks Anderson’s seventh NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series start at Phoenix Raceway. In six other races Anderson holds an average finish of 24.33, with a best of 13th coming in 2017. Phoenix Raceway is the location where Anderson’s first NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Trucks Series start came in 2014.

– Bommarito Automotive Group; For the final time in 2020, Bommarito Automotive Group will be prominently displayed on the hood and sides of the Jordan Anderson Racing No. 3 during Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150.

“The 2020 season marked our fifth year of partnership together with Jordan Anderson and his team, and we could not be more excited to be a part of the vision they have to grow the Bommarito brand into the future, driving home our mission of one Bommarito vehicle in every drive way,” Stated Bommarito President John Bommarito. “With all the uncertainly in the world and marketplace that this year provided, it was amazing to see our entire family of Bommarito employees utilize our focus on teamwork just like Jordan’s team at our 20 automotive facilities to continue to serve our amazing customers and their families for all their needs. We’re equally excited about ending this year strong as Jordan will work to do in Phoenix, and start building to make next seasons chapter in our journey one of the best yet.”

Celebrating almost 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito, and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.

For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels at Facebook.com/ BommaritoAuto, Twitter @BommaritoAuto, and on Instagram @BommaritoAuto

– Capital City Towing; Family owned and operated, Capital City Towing has been providing heavy-duty towing, recovery, and equipment hauling to the Columbia, South Carolina area for a number of years. Capital City Towing employees are experienced professionals, certified to meet all towing, recovery, hauling or service maintenance needs all while being dedicated to a quick response time, because they know how stressful situations can be when accidents or breakdowns happen. The garage at Capital City Towing is fully equipped with a full fleet of light, medium and heavy-duty trucks ready to tackle any type of tow, recovery or hauling need.

For more information on the Capital City Towing, visit them online at capitalcitytowingsc.com, and follow them on Facebook.com/ CapitalCityTowingSC.

– Jordan Anderson Quote: “I am always excited about making the trip to Phoenix. It was where I made my debut in the Truck series back in 2014 so there’s no doubt it will always be a special place to me. It is pretty amazing to have had the opportunity to compete and finish our entire season looking back on all that we have gone through in 2020.” Said Anderson. “I am grateful to NASCAR and all our amazing fans that stuck in there with us – and incredibly thankful to every sponsor that partnered with our team throughout the course of the season and joined the journey that we’re on. Their support was such a blessing. It’s going to be so cool to have each of their logos riding on the deck lid for tomorrow’s race.”

– Chassis: Jordan Anderson Racing has selected Chassis #008 to compete within Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway. Chassis #008 last saw on-track action at Bristol Motor Speedway where it captured a 23rd place finish. #008 also raced in three other races this year including Richmond Raceway where it placed 24th, Gateway International Speedway where it brought home 17th place, and was brought of the trailer as a back-up truck in the second race at Kansas Speedway where it came home 15th.

About Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks Series that is focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for it sponsors. The single-truck team was founded in 2018 by owner-driver Jordan Anderson, a hard working 29-year old that is extremely passionate about the sport of NASCAR and the history that behind it.

Anderson will pilot the No. 3 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Silverado throughout the 2020 season. In a shared building with AM Racing, the team operates out of their Statesville, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel driven by their desire for progress and success.