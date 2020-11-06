What to do When Your Car is Stuck in The Snow

Stepping out in the blizzard is never a delight. There are warnings in advance and most of the time people make an effort to avoid traveling if the blizzard is in the forecast.

But what if you’re already out there in your car, and the weather suddenly gets so bad that you find yourself stuck in the snow? Unfortunately, such occurrences are more common than the common man anticipates. But fortunately, the situation isn’t life-threatening and anyone can get out of it with just a little foresight.

Here’s what you can do when you find yourself car deep in heavy snow.

Tried and tested ways to get your car out of the snow Clear the snow around the tires

It is quite obvious that you’ll be stuck in the snow forever if you don’t free the tires first. Get out of the car and try to clear off as much snow as you can from around the tires. For ground clearance, you’ll also have to clear out snow under the car at the middle and the front. If you keep a snow shovel in the car your task will be relatively simpler.

Deploy the forward-and-reverse technique

Now that you have some clear space for the car to move, you can rock the car forward and backward to dislodge some loose snow and get some traction. You need to carefully and slowly move the car forward in the first gear and then pull reverse. Repeat the forward and reverse motion several times, till the wheels are able to roll over some snow.

Make sure you are easy on the gas. If you notice the tire spinning, stop immediately. Don’t forget to get the car out of the traction control mode if you’re stuck in the snow. This will prevent the tires from spinning and give you better control.

Get help and a shove

You can get help from the friendly bystanders or your well-built companions in the car. Ask them to give the car a push while you accelerate the car into a gentle forward motion. Make sure that you’re pulling the car to the front if your helpers are pushing from behind.

Once you’re out of the snow, check the radiator and make sure there isn’t any snow blocking the air flow.

Add traction

If these approaches don’t yield and the tires are still spinning in the snow, you can give another try with some additional traction. You can drop some sand, salt, or litter in front of the tires and this will give them a decent grip.

If you’re carrying snow chains, it’s about time you got them out for the much needed traction.

Deflate the tires just a lit bit

If you let out a little air from the wheels, you can get better traction for moving a short distance. Just be careful and don’t deflate the tires completely. Also once you are out, drive at a slow pace and follow the safe driving tips. Get the tires refilled at the nearest refilling station.

Some more friendly advice

● No matter what you do, go easy on the gas pedal until you’re out of the snow.

● Once you’ve freed the car from a snow pile, tread slowly until you find a clear road.

● When you’re back on comfortable terrain, you should check for any damages.

● And in case you find damages like brakes not working properly, heavy dents & scratches, you should take assistance from auto body shops in Alaska.

● Tip: Always remember to carry useful tools like the snow shovel and snow chains when you’re driving long distances in the snow season.