CHEVY AT PHOENIX 2: Chevrolet Wins Truck Series Mfg. Championship

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

LUCAS OIL 150

PHOENIX RACEWAY

TEAM CHEVY RACE NOTES & QUOTES

NOVEMBER 6, 2020

Chevrolet Earns 10th NASCAR Truck Series Manufacturer Championship

AVONDALE, Ariz. – (November 6, 2020) – With the wave of the checkered flag at the Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway, Chevrolet earned the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) manufacturer championship award. This marks the 10th time in NASCAR Truck Series competition history that Chevrolet has captured this prestigious honor.

Silverado has powered Team Chevy drivers in the NASCAR Truck Series division since the inception of the series in 1995 and has now earned the Bowtie Brand 10 manufacturer championships and 252 victories.

“Chevrolet is honored to win the manufacturer championship in the NASCAR Truck Series for the tenth time,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. Vice President of Performance and Motorsports. “This championship is the result of hard work, persistence and dedication of all the Chevrolet teams that contributed valuable manufacturer points all season.”

The journey to earning the 2020 NGROTS honor consisted of 10 Chevy Silverado trips to Victory Lane with Chevrolet drivers Sheldon Creed (5 wins), Zane Smith (2 wins), Sam Mayer (1 win), Brett Moffitt (1 win), Chase Elliott (1 win); along with points-paying finishes by many other Team Chevy competitors that contributed to this title throughout the 23-race season.

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.