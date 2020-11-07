Jesse Love earns first ARCA Menards Series West Championship with Toyota

AVONDALE, Ariz. (November 7, 2020) – Camry driver Jesse Love earned his first career ARCA Menards Series West Championship with a 14th-place finish at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday afternoon after completing an impressive rookie season. The championship marks the fourth ARCA West title for a Toyota driver in the past five seasons.

The 15-year-old California native has been incredibly consistent in his debut season. He scored his first victory in his second series start on the road course at Utah Motorsports Campus and has since added wins at Irwindale Speedway and Colorado National Speedway. Love has earned four pole awards, nine top-five and 10 top-10 finishes in 11 starts.

“It has been thrilling to cheer on Jesse this season and we are very pleased with all that he has achieved at such a young age,” said Paul Doleshal, Group Manager, Motorsports and Assets, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). “Jesse has driven to incredible success and we cannot wait to see how he continues to grow as part of the Toyota Racing Driver Development program.”

Love drives the No. 19 Toyota Camry for longtime Toyota team, Bill McAnally Racing (BMR), which scored their 100th victory earlier this season. Love is the fifth driver to win the ARCA West title with BMR and Toyota with a list that includes Eric Holmes (2008 and 2010), Chris Eggleston (2015), Todd Gilliland (2016 and 2017) and current Toyota Truck Series driver Derek Kraus (2019).

