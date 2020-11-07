Joe Graf Jr., Bucked Up Energy surpass 80 thousand entries in contest with less than 24 hours remaining

AVONDALE, Ariz: With less than 24 hours remaining, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Joe Graf Jr. and marketing partner Bucked Up Energy recently reached over 80,000 entries in their ongoing contest which closes shortly before Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 season finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

The contest, which offers entries an opportunity to win either a year’s supply of Bucked Up Energy or over $1,000 in cash will close at 2:00 p.m. ET., on Sat., Nov. 7, 2020.

“It’s amazing how many entries we received with this contest,” said NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Joe Graf Jr. “Without the support of Bucked Up Energy, this would not have been possible. While over 80,000 entries is fantastic, we would be thrilled to pass the 100,000 mark before the contest ends tomorrow afternoon.

“We don’t know what the winner will choose, but to have an option of free drinks for one year or over $1,000 in cash will prove to be useful for whoever given the current pandemic and the approaching Holiday season.”

To view contest rules, enter and see how you can increase your chances, click here.

The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 (200 laps | 200 miles) is the 33rd of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 37-car field will take the green flag shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 7, 2020, with live coverage on NBCSN, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Mountain).

About SS Green Light Racing:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing has been a developmental hub for drivers looking to climb the ranks. Led by owner and former driver Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

Coming off a successful 2019 Xfinity campaign, SS GreenLight Racing looks to build further momentum with their two-car program in 2020.