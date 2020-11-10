All Roads Lead to Atlanta for Sheehan and Damon Racing

Austin, TEXAS – November 10, 2020 – No fewer than 28 starters inevitably meant a hugely competitive field in the TA2 Class for Round 7 of the 2020 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship. Just a couple of seconds separated most of the pack in the qualifying session. However, the crowded field at Circuit of The Americas also meant very little room for manoeuvre and through no fault of his own, Tom Sheehan’s race was ended on the very first lap in a melee involving multiple cars.

It was a very tough break for Tom and the Damon Racing team in Texas. Tom and his team are nothing if not resilient and ‘Ironman’ will be back with force. Fortunately, Tom and Damon Racing don’t have too long to wait to put matters right, with all roads now leading to the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, November 19 – 22. It’s a more conventional track than COTA and one Tom and the team know well.

The weekend in Georgia is the Road Atlanta Grand Prix and will feature two races. On the Saturday, conventional, separate races will be held for the TA/XGT/SGT/GT cars and the TA2 Class. On Sunday, November 22, there will be another all-classes race, with potentially upwards of 50 cars on the track simultaneously. Fans will be looking forward to the event and can get advance tickets here: https://svra.com/events/2020-road-atlanta-grand-prix/

It’s great that we’re racing again at this difficult time so a big thanks are due to Trans Am and the tracks for keeping our sport going. We’d also like to wish Tom a very happy birthday as he celebrated another rotation around the sun this weekend while at COTA. #GoLTK

LTK Insulation Technologies, Damon Racing's title sponsor, manufactures "state of the science" insulation jackets and covers for the construction trade.

